SBS Inkigayo Episode 1193: How to Watch, Airdate, Lineup, and More

SBS Inkigayo episode 1193 will air on SBS Sunday (July 30) at 3:40 pm KST. A star-studded lineup of K-pop artists bands, including BTS member Jung Kook, NCT DREAM, and NewJeans, will perform during the upcoming chapter. People in Korea can watch the musical program on TV or the official website of the broadcasting channel.

K-pop fans from other parts of the world, including the US, Canada, Brazil, Mexico, India, Singapore, Japan, Malaysia, Thailand, Indonesia, Peru, Denmark, Europe, Australia, South Africa, New Zealand, Philippines, Ireland, Saudi Arabia, Serbia, France, Finland, Spain, Ireland, Hong Kong, Hungary, Iceland, China, and the UK, can watch the upcoming episode on various online streaming platforms.

Ahead of the episode telecast, SBS released the complete lineup for the upcoming episode through its official social media accounts. The broadcast channel stated that the lineup of performers may change depending on the circumstances.

Here is everything about the upcoming episode of SBS Inkigayo, like the date, airdate, lineup, and streaming details.

Airdate, Time, and Streaming Details

The upcoming episode of the music program will air on SBS Sunday (July 30) at 3.40 pm KST. International K-pop fans can watch the new episode on various online streaming platforms.

Here are the International Air Timings of SBS Inkigayo Episode 1193:

US - 2:30 am

Canada - 2:30 am

Australia - 4:00 pm

New Zealand - 6:30 pm

Japan - 3:30 pm

Mexico - 1:30 am

Brazil - 3:30 am

Saudi Arabia - 9:30 am

India - 12:00 pm

Indonesia - 1:30 pm

Singapore - 2:30 pm

China - 2:30 pm

Europe - 8:30 am

France - 8:30 am

Spain - 8:30 am

UK - 7:30 am

South Africa - 8:30 am

Philippines - 2:30 pm

Host and Lineup

Tomorrow X Together (TXT) member Yeonjun, BOYNEXTDOOR member Woonhak, and Little Women actress Park Ji Hoo will host the program. The lineup for this week includes BTS member Jung Kook, BOY STORY, HORI7ON, SOYOU, OH MY GIRL, ILY:1, XG, NCT DREAM, NewJeans, NMIXX, ZEROBASEONE, MIRAE, ICHILLIN, KISS OF LIFE, and SHOWNU X HYUNGWON.

Jung Kook will perform his new single Seven for the first time in Korea on SBS Inkigayo. A representative from the broadcasting station confirmed the BTS member's performance on the music program.

"It is true that Jungkook will be starring on the July 30 broadcast of Inkigayo. He will be performing Seven," the source said.

The BTS member premiered Seven while rehearsing for the Good Morning America summer concert. He performed the solo single live for the first time during his appearance on BBC Radio 1's Live Lounge.

SBS Inkigayo Performances