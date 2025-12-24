SBS Gayo Daejun 2025 Live: Watch Performances of TXT, and More from the US, and other countries

SBS is set to bring back holiday cheers with the end-of-the-year music program SBS Gayo Daejun 2025 from INSPIRE Arena in Incheon. The network will treat its viewers to star-studded performances of popular K-pop groups, including Stray Kids, TXT, ENHYPEN, IVE, and LE SSERAFIM.

The event will begin with a live broadcast at 4.50 pm KST (11.50 am PST and 7.50 am GMT) on Thursday, December 25. Click here to watch the musical program live online on SBS' official website. The Korean music lovers from various parts of the world, including India, Japan, China, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and the US, can also watch the show live online here.

This year, the show will be hosted by NCT member Jaemin in association with IVE member An Yu Jin, and DAY6 member Young K. The theme for this year is Golden Loop, and all the performances will be based on it.

The confirmed celebrity lineup for SBS Gayo Daejun 2025 include Stray Kids, TXT, ENHYPEN, IVE, LE SSERAFIM, BOYNEXTDOOR, ZEROBASEONE, RIIZE, NCT WISH, BABYMONSTER, ALLDAY PROJECT, NCT DREAM, THE BOYZ, ATEEZ, ITZY, TREASURE, NMIXX, &TEAM, TWS, ILLIT, Hearts2Hearts, KiiiKiii, CORTIS, TVXQ member Yunho, SHINee member Key, aespa, NEXZ, MEOVV, izna, KickFlip, SKINZ, HITGS, Baby DONT Cry, AHOF, AxMxP, IDID, and NCT member leader Taeyong.

The organizers of this musical event have asked Korean music lovers not to miss special stage collaborations by K-pop artists and bands. LE SSERAFIM member Eunchae, NMIXX member Kyujin, and IVE member Leeseo will work together for a special maknae Christmas collaboration. Meanwhile, TXT member Huening Kai, ZEROBASEONE member Zhang Hao, RIIZE member Sohee, and TWS member Shinyu will collaborate for a special stage performance.

K-pop fans can look forward to special collaborations by TXT member Yeonjun and KATSEYE member Yoonchae; BOYNEXTDOOR member Woonhak and ILLIT member Wonhee; and THE BOYZ member Sunwoo, TREASURE member Haruto, and ALLDAY PROJECT member Woocha during SBS Gayo Daejun 2025.