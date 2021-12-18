SBS Entertainment Awards 2021 Live Stream Details: How to Watch 31st Annual Glam Event from Anywhere

SBS Entertainment Awards 2021 is kick-starting with a live broadcast from the SBS Prism Tower in Sangam-dong, Mapogu, Seoul Saturday at 8.35 pm KST. People from various parts of the world, including the US, the UK, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Brazil, Jpan, India, Singapore, Malaysia, Vietnam, Indonesia, and Thailand, can watch the glam event through various online streaming platforms.

The annual award show will be broadcast live on SBS for people in South Korea. The ceremony will be streamed on the official website of the broadcasting network for international viewers. KOCOWA TV will also stream the show live online.

Here is Everything to Know About the 31st Annual Award Ceremony:

Theme: The theme for this year is Next Level and it will focus on the entertainers who shined on SBS in 2021. The 31st annual award show will also feature the metaverse concept in the sets and stages.

Host and Line-up: Lee Seung Gi, Jang Do Yeon, and Han Hye Jin will host the SBS Entertainment Awards this year. As of now, the confirmed performers are Aespa, Song So Hee, and Hwang So Yoon. While the Aespa members will set the stage on fire with a congratulatory show, So Hee and So Yoon will showcase a special performance.

Nominees and Winners: The complete nomination list for this year is yet to be released by the broadcasting network. During the 140 minutes of the show, the best performers in programming, reality shows, and variety shows will be honored.

Some of the award categories are the Golden Content Award, Radio DJ Award, Hot Star Award, Best Couple Award, Scriptwriter of the Year, Best Entertainer Award, Best Teamwork Award, and Producer award.

Last Year, Running Man and My Little Old Boy took home the Grand Prize (Daesang). Other winning shows were Delicious Rendezvous, K-Trot in Town, Master in the House, Baek Jong Won's Alley Restaurant and Law of the Jungle.

SBS Entertainment Award 2021 will mark the beginning of this broadcasting network's award festival of this year, which will be followed by SBS Drama Awards 2021 and SBS Song Festival 2021. It will be produced by Jo Young Jae and Kim Jun Su.