Korean music lovers from across the globe will continue to get special treats from their favourite singers and K-Pop bands as award shows and music festivals are airing one after the other. During these year-end programs, popular artists from the music industry are showcasing their best, on stage every day.

After the SBS Gayo Daejun and KBS Song Festival, its time to wait for the SBS Entertainment Awards 2019. The 13th annual award ceremony will not just showcase the stage performances of popular comedians, television presenters and variety show stars, but it will also feature some of the best musical presentations by the most loved singers and band members. The star-studded event is expected to be one of the best year-end programs of 2019.

When and where to watch SBS Entertainment Awards 2019?

The year-end special program will kick-start from the SBS Prism Tower in Seoul on Saturday, December 28, at 9 pm KST. The event will be broadcast live in Korea on SBS. The broadcasting network will telecast both the red-carpet arrivals and the main award ceremony live on the channel as well as on its official website. People from other parts of the world, including Singapore, China, Hong Kong, France, Brazil, Canada, Mexico and the US can watch the program live online here.

What are the performances to check out?

It has already been revealed by SBS that popular artists from the variety shows, like My Little Old Boy, Running Man, Law of the Jungle, Master in the House and Little Forest, are going to showcase some of their best performances on Stage.

They will be joined by Korean singer CHUNG HA and the members of girl group ITZY. The K-Pop singers are confirmed to present a special congratulatory performance on stage during the 13th annual award ceremony.

Who will host the SBS Entertainment Awards 2019?

The year-end special television program will be hosted by popular television personality Gim Seong Ju along with comedian Park Na Rae and actor Jo Jung Suk. The broadcasting network has already released a small teaser video of the annual award ceremony. Watch the video below: