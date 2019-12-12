SBS Drama Festival 2019 is just around the corner and the broadcasting network has released some new details about the second biggest event of the festival – SBS Entertainment Awards 2019.

The star-studded event will recognize the best actors, presenters and behind-the scene talents for their outstanding performances in various reality shows and variety programs. Some of the popular shows that are expected to make it big this year include My Ugly Duckling, Burning Youth, Delicious Rest Stop and Little Forest.

Date and Host

SBS has revealed that the awards ceremony will be held on December 28 and will be hosted by Gim Seong Ju, Park Na Rae and Jo Jung Shik. Seong Ju and Na Rae are experienced presenters of several live event and reality shows. Seong Ju was the winner of the Best MC Award at the SBS Entertainment Awards 2018, while Na Rae is the host of the popular JTBC variety show My Mad Beauty 3.

Theme

The theme for this year is Newtro, a term that describes the latest trends among South Korean youths. The annual awards ceremony will also stay true to its concept and will look back at some of the most popular variety shows in the history of SBS, including X-Man and Family Outing.

Nominations and live streaming details

The nomination list for this year is yet to be revealed by the broadcasting network. The list will name the Best Producers, Best Couples, Best Families, Best Entertainers, Best MCs, Best Screenwriters, Best Challengers and Best Scene Stealers of the year. The event will be streamed live through SBS on December 28.

SBS Entertainment Awards is included in the SBS Drama Festival along with SBS Gayo Daejeon and SBS Drama Awards since 2014. SBS Gayo Daejeon 2019 will be held on December 25 and SBS Drama Awards 2019 will take place on December 31.