Savannah Guthrie to Pull Out of Winter Olympics Coverage as Shocking Details Emerge About Her Mom Nancy's Disappearance

Savannah Guthrie is likely to step aside from hosting NBC's opening ceremony for the 2026 Winter Olympics as she focuses on her family following the disappearance of her mother, Nancy Guthrie, according to reports. The 54-year-old "Today" show anchor was scheduled to co-host NBC's opening ceremony alongside Terry Gannon at Milan's Stadio San Siro on Feb. 4.

However, sources are now saying that it is increasingly likely that Guthrie will have to pull out of the coverage, given the circumstances. "There is no way Savannah will be there," an NBC source told Page Six. Guthrie's expected absence comes as the search intensifies for her missing mother, Nancy, who is 84.

Concerns Grow Over Nancy's Disappearance

Nancy was reported missing by her family around noon on Sunday in Tucson, Arizona, after she failed to turn up. She had last been seen on the night of January 31. Relatives told police they realized something was wrong when they received a call from someone at their local church saying Nancy hadn't arrived, prompting immediate concern.

Authorities said on Monday that what they found inside the home was "very concerning," noting that several of Nancy's essential personal belongings — including medication she needs to survive — had been left behind.

Authorities with the Pima County Sheriff's Office said Monday that Nancy left her home without the medication she needs to stay alive — a concern echoed by "Today" show host Jenna Bush Hager, who shared the alarming detail as the search continued.

Speaking 36 hours after the 84-year-old's disappearance from her $1 million home, Hager said: "I know her personally. And we want to just report, too, that she takes daily medication and she needs them for survival.

"She's without her medication. We are thinking of our dearest, dearest Savannah and her whole family right now in our prayers."

Shocking Developments

This came as police claimed on Monday that Nancy was apparently abducted from her bed while she was sleeping at her home in Tucson. "I believe she was abducted, yes," Pima County Sheriff Chris Nanos told CBS of 84-year-old Nancy.

"I can't think of the last time where in the middle of the night in someone's bed, an 84-year-old woman disappeared on us," he told NBC, adding, "We believe she was taken out of the home against her will, and that's how this investigation is moving."

Speaking at a press conference earlier in the day, Nanos said the upscale rural property was equipped with security cameras. He also shared that investigators were treating Nancy's disappearance as a crime. "We know she didn't just walk out of there. She did not leave on her own," he said.

Search teams have been scouring the Tucson area, using dogs, drones, and even the sheriff's department plane to comb the Catalina Foothills neighborhood for the missing woman.

Guthrie did not appear at work on Monday, but shared a statement through "Today" on behalf of her family, thanking the public for the outpouring of thoughts, prayers, and supportive messages as the search continues.

"Right now, our focus remains on the safe return of our dear mom," she said.

"We thank law enforcement for their hard work on this case and encourage anyone with information to contact the Pima County Sheriff's Department at (520) 351-4900."