Savannah Guthrie Heads to $1.2M Desert Hideaway to Avoid Ongoing FBI Search at Sister's Home Amid a Nearing Ransom Deadline

Savannah Guthrie is staying in a $1.2 million mansion hidden in Tucson's Catalina Foothills as she anxiously waits for news in the search for her missing mother. The troubled TV host rushed back to her Arizona hometown last week after her 84-year-old mother, Nancy, vanished from her $1 million rural home.

At first, Savannah, 54, stayed with her sister Annie, 56, at the large ranch-style house Annie shares with her husband, Tommaso Cioni, 50. However, with news crews camped outside nonstop, the attention quickly became overwhelming. Eventually, Savannah, Annie, and their brother Camron, 61, quietly left the home in the middle of the night to escape the constant media glare.

Running Away from Everyone

The siblings have now retreated to a far more secluded home in an upscale Tucson neighborhood, away from the intense public spotlight. The private property features five bedrooms, a pool and spa, and landscaped grounds filled with prickly pear plants and towering saguaro cacti.

It also offers a major layer of security: a gated guardhouse that only allows residents inside. That level of privacy stands in sharp contrast to Annie's home, where television cameras continue to broadcast around the clock with a clear view of the front entrance.

Staying at the secluded home has allowed a shaken Savannah to largely stay out of sight, aside from two short videos she shared on social media. In both, she directly addressed those behind a series of ransom messages.

The first video, recorded Wednesday afternoon at Annie's $675,000 home, showed an emotional Savannah standing beside her siblings, pleading with her mother's captors to provide proof that Nancy is alive and urging her to remain strong while in captivity.

Later videos — including one in which decorated military veteran Camron made a direct appeal, and another where Savannah said she was prepared to pay a reported $6 million ransom — were filmed at the new, more secluded home.

Sudden Decision

The decision to relocate was also driven by repeated police searches at Annie's house, most notably on Saturday night when officers were seen scouring the property under the cover of darkness and taking photographs inside.

Annie, Camron, and Tommaso briefly returned to the home on Wednesday night to pick up a few personal items, but none of the family members have been seen there since. Their only public appearances have been through the three ransom-related videos.

The search for Nancy has now entered its second week, with law enforcement stepping up efforts after the FBI joined the case. Investigators have carried out multiple searches — including one on Sunday — at both Nancy's home and her daughter Annie's home.

Nancy, who was in fragile health, was last seen on Saturday, January 31, when she had dinner at Annie and her son-in-law Tommaso's home, followed by a game of mahjong. Tommaso later drove her back to her house, where she arrived around 9:48 p.m.

In the early hours of Sunday, her doorbell camera was disconnected at 1:47 a.m. Another camera recorded movement at 2:12 a.m. About 20 minutes later, Nancy's pacemaker lost connection with the app on her phone, suggesting she had moved out of range.

Concern wasn't raised until the next day, when Nancy failed to log in with friends for a planned online church service at St. Andrew's Presbyterian Church. Her family went to check on her at 11:56 a.m., and the first 911 call was made shortly after, at 12:03 p.m.

The Pima County Sheriff's Department soon launched a search using drones and K-9 units. Despite the intensive effort, investigators say they still have no idea where the missing grandmother is.