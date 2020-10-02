Hillary Clinton has fueled the unfounded QAnon conspiracy theory that she is a Satanist after sharing a photo from her study on social media. On Tuesday, Clinton shared a photo of herself on Instagram about her new podcast, "You and Me Both." The image shows the former United States Secretary of State seated in front of a laptop wearing headphones and speaking into a microphone.

Book Features Glass Devils in Erotic Positions

Some QAnon conspiracy theorists noticed that one of the books being used to prop up Clinton's laptop was one that features glass devils having sex. The book, titled 'Erotics' by Italian glass artist Lucio Bubacco, is one of several books placed underneath the Macbook in the photo.

It turns out that the hardcover book was published in 2018 and retails between $50 and $70. The book is described by an online seller to feature biblical and carnevalesque iconography and crystalline incubi, which is plural for a demon in male form who, according to mythological and legendary traditions, lies upon sleeping women in order to engage in sexual activity with them.

The book features photos of handmade glass devils posing in various positions, many of them sexual, leading many to believe this is further confirmation that the former presidential candidate is a "satan-worshipper."

"I was astonished by the fact that Hillary Clinton would be so obvious about her preference for satan, wrote one user. "Yet there it was, on full display for the world to see."

What is the QAnon Conspiracy Theory?

This has further fueled the widespread but baseless far-right conspiracy theory that an elite group of Satan-worshipping pedophiles who run the world are involved in a global child sex-trafficking ring and are plotting against President Donald Trump, who is waging a war against them.

QAnon believers have speculated that this fight will lead to a day of reckoning where Hollywood A-listers, leading philanthropists, Jewish financiers and Democrat politicians such as Clinton will be arrested and executed.

The Q in QAnon is said to refer to an anonymous insider who has secret information about the Trump administration. The conspiracy theory began in 2017 and has since snowballed in popularity around the world.