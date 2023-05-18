'Angry' Kate Middleton Refuses to Curtsy Queen Camilla After She Strikes Out Her Relatives from Attending Coronation

An 'angry' Kate Middleton refused to curtsy the newly appointed Queen Camilla following the coronation ceremony of King Charles on May 6 at Westminster Abbey. The startling revelation was made by Royal biographer Tom Bower.

Guest List Created Tiff

While appearing on the show 'Dan Wootton Tonight', the 76-year-old royal biographer said that a curtailed guest list caused the tiff between the royals. Claiming that both the Kate and her husband, Prince William, were not happy as only four family members of the Duchess's family could attend the event. Bower said that Camilla had invited 20 members of her own family.

"Camilla brought 20 Parker Bowleses to the coronation and there were four Middletons," Bower said on the show according to Daily Star. He also confirmed that siblings of Duchess Wales were not allowed to bring their partners.

"If you look at the coronation footage, as the king and queen leave the thrones and head for the exit of Westminster Abbey, you'll see that everyone bows and curtsies to the king and no one moves a limb, a muscle, when Camilla passes. And that's because they were angry with Camilla," Bower added.

Camilla Also Snubbed Those Who Helped her Become the 'Queen'

Bower further claimed that the tension among the royals was visible during the Windsor concert. "And what was even more noticeable was, at the Windsor concert the following day, William makes no reference to Queen Camilla [in his speech]. So there is a tension there," said the author.

Bower also stated that apart from Kate's relative, even those who worked towards changing Camilla's reputation from being a King's mistress to queen, were also snubbed from the coronation ceremony. Stating that the anger at the monarch was clearly visible at the venue, Bower said, "All the people that helped Camilla get the crown on her head were excluded from that coronation, and they were furious," Bower claimed. Kate and William were angry too. That anger went right through that small part of the congregation by the throne, at the center of Westminster Abbey."

"And in that moment it was absolutely noticeable to those people who had been excluded that nobody â€” let alone Kate â€” curtsied to Queen Camilla," added Bower.