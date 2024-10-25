Sarah Danser: Former 'Naked and Afraid' Star Dies in Horrific Car Crash in Hawaii Aged 34

Former "Naked and Afraid" contestant Sarah Danser died on Tuesday at the age of 34 following a car accident in Hawaii. The reality TV star, who was known for her appearance on the survival show in 2017, was fatally injured when a 59-year-old man lost control of the vehicle they were in and collided with a parked car in Kahala, Honolulu, as reported by KSLA.

Danser, who was in the passenger seat, was rushed to the hospital in critical condition but succumbed to her injuries on October 22. Authorities said that speed was a major factor in the fatal crash, but have ruled out any involvement of drugs or alcohol.

Killed for No Mistake of Her

The driver involved in the accident was hospitalized on Sunday and is still in serious condition. A woman who was in the parked car was also taken to the hospital, while the man seated beside her declined treatment, according to Honolulu police.

"Magical is the way to describe her," Sarah's brother, Jake Danser, told the outlet. "Sarah had this positive energy about her that just really filled the environment that she was in."

"I actually saw how much of a difference she made in the lives of others. I think she saved my life once, diving in Indonesia," her father, Dan Danser, added.

"Heavy hearts as we say goodbye to a good friend and great captain. Sarah brought such great energy to everyone she came in contact with. You will be greatly missed," they wrote on Facebook Thursday.

The post included a screenshot of Sarah's last Instagram upload, a photo of her on a boat.

"Who recognizes this boat? Look who's driving her! ," Sarah captioned the Oct. 11 post.

Tragic End

On social media, Sarah described herself as a "pirate," "boat captain, SCUBA diver, [and] survivalist." Originally from Colorado, she had been living in Hawaii for 12 years before her death.

After her appearance on "Naked and Afraid" in 2017, Sarah returned the next year for the spin-off "Naked and Afraid XL."

She also participated in "Fight to Survive" last year.

Her co-star from "Naked and Afraid," Melissa Lauren, has since paid tribute to her saying that Sarah was "one of the most adventurous souls I've ever met."

"She wasn't only a fierce survivalist on 'Naked and Afraid' (she completed XL in South Africa with me), but a breast cancer survivor who kept an inspiring and positive attitude through her treatment."

"Rest easy Sarah, I know you're out there exploring somewhere," Lauren added.