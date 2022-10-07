Just days after posting on her Instagram account that she was suffering from a sinus infection, Sara Lee the winner of WWE's Tough Enough season 6 winner has passed away. She was just 30 years old. The reality series star had said she was "healthy enough to go to gym two days in a row." Sara Lee had posted that it was the first ever sinus infection that kicked her butt.

Now her death has come as a shock. Fans have taken to social media to express their sadness and disbelief at the wrestler's demise. Sara Lee is survived by her three minor children and husband Cory Weston. The cause of her death is unknown.

Who Was Sara Lee?

Sara Lee, a television personality and professional wrestler, rocketed to fame in the mid-2010s while competing in the World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE). In 2015, she won the sixth season of WWE's Tough Enough competition bagging a $250,000 one-year contract with the organization. The young wrestler competed in eight matches as part of the WWE's NXT development brand

Sara Lee was released by the WWE in September 2016 and in May 2017, she gave birth to her first daughter Piper with husband Cory Weston whom she married in December of 2017. They welcomed their second child, baby boy, Brady. Sara Lee gave birth to her second son in 2021.

Wrestling Community Shocked

Mother, Terri Lee, announced Sara Lee's passing away. "It is with great sorrow that we wanted to share that our Sara Weston has gone to be with Jesus. We are all in shock and arrangements are not complete. We ask that you respectfully let our family grieve. We all need prayers, especially Cory and his children."

The sudden death of Sara Lee has left the wrestling community shocked. Bill James, a fellow wrestler who created a GoFundMe for Lee's family, said they are all shocked and saddened by her sudden death. "As her loving husband, Cory, picks up the pieces and continues to raise their three children, the last thing anyone in that position wants to be worried about is money and paying for a funeral and everything else that comes along with it," he said.

James added that the wrestling community has and always been one to come together in the wake of tragedy and this is no different. "Every penny raised from this will go directly to Cory and the kids. Thank you all in advance, RIP Sara, you were one of the good ones."