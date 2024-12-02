Santa Ana Police Officer Fatally Shoots Man Carrying a Fake Rifle

An officer with the Santa Ana Police Department fatally shot a man who was believed to be holding a loaded rifle on Sunday evening, officials say. However, police confirmed the rifle was later identified to be a fake.

According to the department, officers received calls around 5:30 p.m. on Sunday about a man seen armed with a rifle and loading it in the area of Broadway and 2nd Street.

The SAPD also issued a notice on X, formerly Twitter, at around 6:22 p.m. urging the public to stay clear of police activity in the same area

Police say an officer came close to the suspect and shot him. After the shooting took place, officials say the man was transported to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The department identified the suspect as a man in his early 30s, but did not release any specific details about the man's identity. The rifle was then taken in by police, who later identified it to be a fake.

Details are limited, police did not immediately provide any further information on what transpired between the officer and suspect before the shooting, or if the suspect was considered to be a threat to the public.

There were no reports of any other officers or bystanders being injured during this incident, according to SAPD. The department says the investigation is ongoing and will provide more details later on.