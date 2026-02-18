Sanford School Teacher Arrested for Buying Students Alcohol, Weed, Vapes Until They Allowed Her to Use Them Sexually

A Seminole County teacher was arrested after being accused of having an inappropriate relationship with a student, according to the Seminole County Sheriff's Office.

As reported by WESH, 49-year-old Mackenzie McLean, is facing felony charges, including two counts of an authority figure soliciting or engaging in sexual conduct with a student and distribution of a controlled substance.

McLean, who teaches history, government and economics at Crooms Academy in Sanford, was booked into the Seminole County jail and is being held without bond.

According to the arrest report, McLean would buy students alcohol, weed, vapes and Adderall. When providing the substances, McLean would "provide [them] with alcohol until [they] would allow her to use [them] sexually," the report said.

The victim also reported to deputies that McLean would scream until they allowed her to sleep in their bed. These events occurred at the teacher's home and sometimes while the victim was away at college.

The victim told deputies they were afraid to report the incidents out of fear of losing a place to live, because the victim had moved in with McLean after alleged family problems at home, according to the report. The victim told deputies they "looked at McLean as a mother figure before these incidents occurred," the report said.

A second victim came forward and said McLean would provide various substances while they were 16 years old, and that it started when McLean invited students to her home.

The victim said they would occasionally pass out at McLean's house because of how much they were drinking and smoking. According to the report, the victim claims McLean would continue to provide Adderall even after they had gone away to college.

Seminole County Public Schools confirmed McLean has been placed on administrative leave "after her arrest for allegations of an inappropriate relationship with a former student."

The former teacher is scheduled to make her first appearance in court on Wednesday.