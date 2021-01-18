The New York critical care nurse who was the first to receive the Covid-19 vaccine in the United States has won hearts of President-elect Joe Biden. As a special honor Sandra Lindsay has been invited to feature in Biden's inauguration on January 20. Understandably, Lindsey too is happy with the honor she is being given.

Lindsey volunteered to be the first person to take the Covid-19 vaccine in New York, according to Northwell Health. She has been working with coronavirus patients since the start of the pandemic in New York. Lindsay is among the many women who will be featured at the inauguration including some sports personalities.

A Different Kind of Honor

Lindsay, an ICU nurse at Long Island Jewish Medical Center in Queens, is among several "everyday Americans" set to be highlighted in a prime-time TV special on January 20. Featuring American achievers at the inauguration is more like a ritual and Lindsay has been chosen along with several others.

"#InaugurationDay has a lineup you won't want to miss!," the Biden Inaugural Committee said on Twitter Sunday. "This inauguration presents a unique opportunity to spotlight the resilience and spirit of an America United," the theme of the celebration, said Tony Allen, CEO of the Presidential Inaugural Committee, in a statement.

Lindsay is also the first American to have received the second dose of the Covid-19 vaccine and is doing fine. When Lindsay was vaccinated, she told The New York Times she wanted to "inspire people who look like me, who are skeptical in general about taking vaccines."

Special Occasion

Interestingly, this time a spate of women achievers will be featured. Besides Lindsay, Sarah Fuller, the first woman to score in a Power Five conference football game, will also be featured at the inauguration. Fuller posted on social media that she was honored to be invited and noted the inauguration "is especially meaningful for American women and girls."

Others include Anthony Gaskin, a Virginia UPS driver celebrated by a neighborhood on his route for his dedication amid the coronavirus pandemic. The 90-minute "Celebrating America" special will be hosted by Tom Hanks. Actor-playwright Lin-Manuel Miranda and rockers Jon Bon Jovi and Bruce Springsteen are among the stars, who will also be featured at the televised inauguration this year.