Ivanka Trump reportedly has vowed to attend President-elect Joe Biden's inauguration next week, much to her father Donald Trump's chagrin, in an effort to save her political career as the White House continues to plunge into further following last week's riots that saw protesters storming into the Capitol. Ivanka has said she wants to make an appearance at the event in order to come across as "a good sport," a 'White House insider' told the Daily Mail.

Trump has reportedly hit back at the idea, with the source claiming the President said the move would be "an insult" and could actually cost her supporters rather than gain or retain them. Trump had earlier confirmed that he will give the Inauguration Day ceremony a miss, thus joining a handful of presidents to do so in the nation's history.

Damage Control

According to Daily Mail, the White House source said that she plans to attend the inauguration as a "good sport" as that may allow her to "gain future supporters." The 39-year-old has served as an adviser to her father, during his term as the country's president, and is understood to have persuaded him to call off the rioters last Wednesday afternoon.

"Ivanka is worried that her promising political career is in jeopardy and she's doing whatever she can to save her reputation," the source said. Understandably, Ivanka has realized that she still has a wide scope in politics even after her father's term is over and wants to keep a clean image.

The decision to attend the inauguration is in a bid to do damage control after the White House was dubbed as a 'circus on steroids' after Trump supporters swarmed into the Capitol last week in an attempt to disrupt a Congress meeting that was in progress to announce Biden as the winner of the 2020 election. By attending the inauguration Ivanka now wants to prove that she doesn't echo her father's political ideologies.

Donald Trump Furious

Ivanka's decision hasn't gone down well with her father, who is said to be furious and calling for his family to stand firm behind him, describing her decision as an "insult". 'The president told his daughter that her presence at the inauguration will cost her thousands of supporters and would be the worst decision she could ever make," the source told the outlet.

Ivanka is reportedly to have said that she has to protect her own political aspirations and the idea of attending the inauguration isn't about to muck it all up by attending her dad's 2024 campaign kick-off which is set for the same day.

The news comes as calls for Mike Pence to invoke the 25th Amendment to remove Trump from office intensified. On Monday, House Democrats formally unveiled articles to impeach Trump, charging him with 'incitement of insurrection.'

That said, Ivanka's efforts to save her political career come amid severe criticism faced by her last week following the Capitol riots. Ivanka came under fire on Wednesday for describing the violent MAGA protesters who smashed their way into the Capitol as 'American Patriots' in a now-deleted tweet.