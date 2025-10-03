San Francisco Street Ambassador Fatally Shot After Confronting Drug User For Using Drugs in Front of Children

A San Francisco street ambassador who dedicated his life to helping the homeless and those struggling with addiction was fatally shot after confronting a man openly using drugs in front of children, authorities said.

Joey Alexander, 60, an employee of the nonprofit Urban Alchemy, was shot Friday near City Hall and the city's main public library. He died Tuesday after undergoing multiple surgeries, according to San Francisco police.

"Joey loved his job. He loved giving back to the community and was beloved by everyone here at Urban Alchemy," said spokesperson Jess Montejano. "Urban Alchemy was his first job after prison, and he found a higher calling in serving others and making things better than he found them."

Urban Alchemy, which employs former convicts and people who have experienced homelessness, provides outreach and safety services across San Francisco. Alexander had worked with the group for more than two years.

Montejano confirmed that on the day of the incident, Alexander approached a man using drugs outside the library in view of families and children. According to the San Francisco Chronicle, the man pulled a shotgun from a bag, shouted an obscenity about Urban Alchemy, and shot Alexander in the leg.

Alexander later had his leg amputated and endured three surgeries but ultimately succumbed to his injuries. Police also reported a second individual may have been struck by shrapnel.

Authorities identified the suspect as 42-year-old Edmund Bowen, who was arrested shortly after the shooting. He has been charged with murder, assault with a firearm, and possession of a deadly weapon. Prosecutors also alleged that he intentionally fired the gun during the killing and personally used a deadly weapon in the assault.

Bowen is being held without bail in San Francisco County Jail and is scheduled to be arraigned Friday. District Attorney Brooke Jenkins said her office will seek to keep him detained pending trial, citing the threat he poses to public safety.

Alexander had previously served 23 years in prison on undisclosed charges and had been living in Oakland since his release three years ago. Friends and colleagues said he had turned his life around and was deeply committed to helping others overcome the struggles he once faced.