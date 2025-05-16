San Francisco Police Fatally Shoot Man Who Pointed Fake Gun at Them

A man was shot dead by police after authorities said he ran away and then pointed a fake gun at them in South Francisco

As reported by ABC7, the incident took place near the Oyster Point Marina around 7 p.m. Wednesday when police say the man tried to break into a public bathroom. Investigators did not clear the scene until after 8 a.m. Thursday.

Police Said They Tried to Use Less-Lethal Options but Fatally Shot Him When He Pointed Replica Gun at Them

South San Francisco Police said they got calls Wednesday night that a man was acting erratically and was breaking into a public restroom. Police said that when they got to the scene, the man ran off holding what looked like a firearm. He ran through a busy area along a public trail.

Police said they tried to use less-lethal options to stop him but when that didn't work and when the man pointed that object at them, they fired. Paramedics close to the scene tried to help him but he died at the scene. The weapon turned out to be a replica.

Officers Involved Placed on Administrative Leave Pending Investigation

The three officers involved Wednesday, two of them from the South San Francisco Police Department and one from the San Bruno Police Department, have been placed on administrative leave.

The California Department of Justice is handling the investigation. South San Francisco Police said Thursday morning that they are not doing interviews until further discussion with the California DOJ.