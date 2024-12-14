San Diego Man Mauled to Death by Three of His Own Dogs at Children's Playground

A Mira Mesa man died after he was mauled by his three dogs at a neighborhood park on Friday afternoon, according to the San Diego Police Department.

The attack happened at a children's playground in Mesa Viking Neighborhood Park. Police said the dogs, identified as XL bullies — a breed known for their size and strength — attacked their owner. Another person who attempted to help him was also attacked by the dogs.

"They were big, like XL bullies, just massive muscle," witness Steve Marto, who lives across from the street, told Fox 5 San Diego. Police said witnesses called 911 around noon to report the attack. Responding officers arrived to find the man being bitten repeatedly by the dogs. A child with the victim was unharmed.

Good Samaritans tried to intervene by hitting the dogs with shovels and possibly a golf club, which was found at the scene, along with torn clothing and a shoe. An officer used a Taser to break up the attack, and the dogs ran off.

The officer was able to break up the dogs and both victims were taken to Scripps Memorial Hospital after the attack, where the dog owner was pronounced dead, , according to a San Diego Fire-Rescue spokeswoman. The status of the second victim is unknown at this time but their injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

Two of the dogs were quickly captured, but a third remained on the loose, prompting a lockdown at nearby Ericson Elementary School. Parents of students at the school were notified by email. Police later found the third dog at the owner's home, which is near the park.

Neighbor Stewart Marto expressed concern about owning such powerful animals. "I don't understand why someone would want to have three dogs that size. You're just looking for a problem, in my opinion," he said.

The dogs were taken away by the San Diego Humane Society, police told NBC 7. Nina Thompson, the humane society's director of public relations, told the outlet. "All three dogs are now in our care for mandatory bite quarantine."