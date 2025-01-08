San Diego Frat Members Charged After Setting Pledge on Fire, Then Lying About it and Deleting Evidence

Four San Diego State University fraternity members are facing felony charges in connection with a skit performed at a party last year during which a pledge was set on fire, causing third-degree burns that covered more than 16% of his body, prosecutors said.

As reported by the Associated Press, Caden Cooper, 22; Lucas Cowling, 20; Christopher Serrano, 20; and Lars Larsen, 19, were all charged with at least one felony Monday in San Diego superior court. All pleaded not guilty. The four are active members and pledges of the Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.

Fraternity was Already on Probation Over Alcohol and Hazing Violations

Over the years, SDSU fraternities have had several problems that have prompted investigations, and at least half a dozen fraternities have been put on probation during the past two years, according to the university's website.

In 2020, the university investigated allegations of whether a frat leader had promoted blackout drinking. It came a year after the death of a freshman who fell out of a bunk bed and cracked his skull after a night of drinking with his fraternity.

The fraternity was already on probation by the university for violating its policies on alcohol and hazing when its members planned a large party at the fraternity house for 17 February 2024 that involved a skit in which Serrano set Larsen on fire, according to the San Diego county district attorney's office.

Cowling, Serrano and Larsen had planned the skit, during which Serrano would set Larsen on fire, prosecutors said. Larsen spent weeks in the hospital for treatment of third-degree burns, mostly to his legs.

Frat Members Lied to Law Enforcement, Deleted Evidence and Told Others No to Talk to Anyone About the Incident

Afterwards, prosecutors said, Larsen, Cooper and Cowling lied to law enforcement officers investigating the incident, deleted evidence on social media and instructed other fraternity members to delete evidence and not talk to anyone about it, prosecutors said.

The charges include recklessly causing a fire with great bodily injury, conspiracy to commit an act injurious to the public and violating San Diego's social host ordinance, which assigns responsibility to those who host parties where minors may be drinking. If convicted of all the charges, the defendants could face up to seven years, two months in prison.

At the time of the incident, Cooper was the fraternity's president, Cowling was on the pledge board, and Serrano and Larsen were pledges, prosecutors said. Prosecutors said Larsen and Serrano, who were not of legal drinking age, consumed alcohol before the skit in Cowling's presence.

The four were released from jail but ordered not to participate in any fraternity parties or recruitment events, and to adhere to alcohol laws. They were also ordered to return to court 18 March to prepare for a preliminary hearing set for 16 April.