San Diego Comic-Con 2022: How to Watch, Biggest Panels, and More

San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) 2022 will get loaded with special treats for news-hungry fans from various parts of the world. The panel attendees can get the most out of this convention through the biggest panels.

As the convention is returning after a two-year long hiatus, it will get packed with big announcements, trailer drops, and early screenings. Some biggest film and television panels include The Simpsons, House of the Dragon, The Walking Dead, Marvel, and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power.

Here is Everything to Know About San Diego Comic-Con 2022:

Biggest Panels

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves - The filmmakers and cast of the upcoming film by Paramount Pictures will gather together on the first day of the convention in Hall H. The panel attendees will get their first look at the fantasy adventure film, based on a role-playing game on Thursday afternoon. They may also get a chance to enjoy a Dungeons & Dragons-themed tavern experience.

- The filmmakers and cast of the upcoming film by Paramount Pictures will gather together on the first day of the convention in Hall H. The panel attendees will get their first look at the fantasy adventure film, based on a role-playing game on Thursday afternoon. They may also get a chance to enjoy a Dungeons & Dragons-themed tavern experience. Teen Wolf: The Movie - Cast members Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin will share some exciting details about the upcoming feature on Thursday, July 21, at 1.30 pm PT . Teen Wolf series creator Jeff Davis will be a part of the panel, which will take place in Hall H.

- Cast members Tyler Posey and Tyler Hoechlin will share some exciting details about the upcoming feature . Teen Wolf series creator Jeff Davis will be a part of the panel, which will take place in Hall H. Abbott Elementary - Executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and series creator Quinta Brunson will come together to discuss the first season. The cast and creators will also share details about the recently announced second season during the virtual panel discussion, which will begin at 1.30 pm PT at the Indigo Ballroom.

- Executive producers Justin Halpern and Patrick Schumacker, Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Ann Walter, William Stanford Davis, Sheryl Lee Ralph, and series creator Quinta Brunson will come together to discuss the first season. The cast and creators will also share details about the recently announced second season during the virtual panel discussion, which will begin at 1.30 pm PT at the Indigo Ballroom. Moon Girl and Devil Dinosaur - Cast members Diamond White and Fred Tatasciore will discuss the first season with the creative team on Thursday at 2.15 pm PT. The panel could also discuss the few novel changes they are bringing to the heroine Lunella Lafayette.

- Cast members Diamond White and Fred Tatasciore will discuss the first season with the creative team on Thursday at 2.15 pm PT. The panel could also discuss the few novel changes they are bringing to the heroine Lunella Lafayette. The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power - Executive producer Lindsey Weber, showrunners J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay, and the cast members of this television series will come together in Hall H on the second day of the convention at 10.30 am PT.

- Executive producer Lindsey Weber, showrunners J.D. Payne, Patrick McKay, and the cast members of this television series will come together in Hall H on the second day of the convention at 10.30 am PT. Marvel - Department head Brad Winderbaum and head of visual development, Ryan Meinerding, will have some exciting news to share with the panel attendees on Friday, July 22 at 11.45 am PT . They could announce new animated projects and discuss What If...? season 2 and new shows, like Marvel Zombies and X-Men '97, during the panel discussion in Hall H.

- Department head Brad Winderbaum and head of visual development, Ryan Meinerding, will have some exciting news to share with the panel attendees . They could announce new animated projects and discuss What If...? season 2 and new shows, like Marvel Zombies and X-Men '97, during the panel discussion in Hall H. The Walking Dead - The creators of this hit television show and the cast members might gather together in Hall H at 1.30 pm PT.

- The creators of this hit television show and the cast members might gather together in Hall H at 1.30 pm PT. The Simpsons - This panel will take place in Ballroom 20 on Saturday, July 23, from 11.20 pm PT to 12.15 pm PT.

- This panel will take place in Ballroom 20 on Saturday, July 23, from 11.20 pm PT to 12.15 pm PT. House of the Dragon - The cast and creative team with George R.R. Martin will come together in Hall H on Saturday at 11.30 am PT to discuss the upcoming series. They may also share the story of the legendary Targaryen family.

- The cast and creative team with George R.R. Martin will come together in Hall H on Saturday at 11.30 am PT to discuss the upcoming series. They may also share the story of the legendary Targaryen family. Star Trek Universe - The executive producers and cast members of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Lower Decks will gather together in Hall H on Saturday at 12.45 pm PT to discuss the latest seasons and the plans.

- The executive producers and cast members of Star Trek: Strange New Worlds, Star Trek: Picard, and Star Trek: Lower Decks will gather together in Hall H on Saturday at 12.45 pm PT to discuss the latest seasons and the plans. Marvel Studios theatrical showcase - Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige will share details about the upcoming projects on Saturday at 5 pm PT in Hall H. He may also discuss and share details about new projects, including Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, Guardians of the Galaxy 3, and The Marvels. The panel attendees might get to know about some unannounced projects.

How to Watch San Diego Comic-Con 2022?

People from different parts of the world can watch the convention from the comfort of their homes through live streaming services on the official YouTube, Facebook, and Twitter pages. Panel attendees could share live updates about the convention on various social media platforms.

Marvel fans can enjoy a live broadcast every day on the official website Marvel.com/SDCC or the social media pages, Facebook, YouTube, and Twitch. On Twitter and Instagram, there could be updates about every panel with the hashtag #MarvelSDCC.