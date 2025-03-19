San Bernardino OnlyFans Model Charged with Murder After Man Dies During Paid Sexual Fetish Encounter

A 31-year-old woman has been charged with second-degree murder in connection to the 2023 death of an Escondido man during a paid sexual fetish encounter, which was allegedly filmed for her OnlyFans account.

Michaela Rylaarsdam, a San Bernardino County resident, was arrested by Escondido police last month following a months-long investigation into the fatal encounter between her and 56-year-old Michael Dale.

Dale Found Rylaarsdam's Escort Services Ad, Invited Her Home to Engage in BDSM

According to the affidavit attached to the arrest warrant for Rylaarsdam, Dale had first reached out to Rylaarsdam in March 2023 after discovering her advertisement on an escort service website. The two exchanged a number of text messages and phone calls before she agreed to come to his Escondido home on April 17 of that year.

During these conversations, Escondido police said Dale made a series of requests to the then-29-year-old to engage in BDSM — an umbrella term to describe sexual practices like bondage, discipline, dominance, sadism and submission.

Dale Suffocated to Death After Bag was Placed Over His Head and Secured with Duct Tape

According to the affidavit, Dale asked her to "wrap him up in saran wrap like a mummy," glue a pair of women's boots onto his feet and pour adhesive onto his eyes to seal them shut, among other acts.

Over the course of their roughly four-hour in-person encounter at his home, Rylaarsdam appeared to have carried out some of these requests, police said, including wrapping his legs in saran wrap and gluing a pair of boots onto his feet.

According to the affidavit, Dale had been noticeably intoxicated when the two began engaging in these activities shortly after she arrived at the house at 6 p.m. Dale suffocated to death while a bag was placed over his head and secured with duct tape for at least eight minutes during their interaction.

Rylaarsdam Attempted CPR but Emergency Services Declared Him Brain Dead Upon Arrival

Escondido police and fire personnel were called to the scene around 10:10 p.m. after Rylaarsdam called 9-1-1 to report that Dale became unresponsive.

Upon arrival, officers found Rylaarsdam attempting CPR on Dale. Paramedics then took over and transported him to Palomar Hospital for further treatment. Dale was declared brain-dead the following day and taken off life support several days later.

While on the scene, Rylaarsdam allowed police to review and download files on her phone. The affidavit said police were able to confirm some of the requests Dale made, including using saran wrap to bind his legs and pouring glue on his eyes.