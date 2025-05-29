San Antonio Woman Who Claimed She Killed Boyfriend in Self-Defense, Acquitted Despite Evidence of Her Abusing Him Before His Death

A Bexar County jury has acquitted a San Antonio woman accused of killing her boyfriend and the father of her child.

Israel Reyes, 26, was found not guilty of murder on Tuesday in connection with the death of 41-year-old Zachary Aaron Williamson. If found guilty, Reyes could have faced a punishment of up to life in prison.

The trial, held in the 437th District Court with Judge Joel Perez presiding, began last Wednesday. The jury deliberated for just over four hours before announcing the verdict.

Reyes Told Cops She Shot Williamson for Violating a Protective Order, Refusing to Leave Her Apartment, Pushing Her

Williamson was found dead by police on April 6, 2023, at a West Side apartment complex. Authorities said he a gunshot wound to the head and had multiple blunt force injuries. According to an arrest affidavit, Reyes told police she had been dating Williamson and that they shared an eight-month-old child.

She said she obtained an emergency protective order against Williamson after he was arrested for allegedly making threats, assaulting and unlawfully restraining her, the affidavit states. Reyes claimed she shot Zachary Williamson in self-defense after he violated the protective order.

According to the arrest report, Reyes told police that Williamson, who she said was homeless, came over to her apartment, took a bath and they both had dinner together.

Reyes said she was laying with her baby on a mattress in the living room, sending messages to a former classmate. She reportedly fell asleep but was awoken by Williamson, who was yelling at her about her messages she sent. She said Williamson was looking at her with "crazy eyes" and wouldn't leave the apartment when asked, instead pushed her several times.

At some point, she grabbed a gun and shot Williamson in the head, which killed him, according to the arrest report. She claims it was in self-defense.

Evidence of Reyes Being Abusive Towards Williamson

An autopsy by the Bexar County Medical Examiners discovered numerous bruises, lacerations and other wounds, including 16 cuts and puncture wounds to the top of his head. Police said that those cuts and puncture wounds on the top of Williamson's head were possibly made by the bottom of the magazine or grip of a handgun. Also, police said he received those wounds during the last few weeks of their relationship.

During the investigation, multiple people told police Reyes had previously assaulted Williamson and left him with visible injuries. They indicated Williamson didn't report the assault because he didn't want to be arrested for violating the protective order against him.

Reyes was Charged with Murder Because Her Story Didn't Add Up

Witnesses and evidence indicated that Williamson had been at Reyes' home for hours before the shooting. With the evidence not matching her explanation of the events leading up to the deadly shooting, investigators charged Reyes with murder since they don't believe she was in fear for her life at that time. Despite these findings, the jury concluded the trial with a verdict of not guilty.

Reyes, who had previous legal troubles, was initially held on a $175,000 bond.

Reyes Previously Set Fire to Home with Infant Inside, Then Texted Boyfriend Images of Fire



At the age of 19, Reyes was arrested after she set fire to her West Side home while a two-month-old child was inside and texted photos of the blaze to her boyfriend and the father of the child, MySA reported.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, Reyes and her boyfriend got into an argument. The boyfriend left the home around 1 p.m. and returned a few hours later to find his TV destroyed and Reyes gone. Throughout the day Reyes destroyed more property and became more erratic, authorities said. Police visited the home for a welfare check but did not detain her.

Later that night, Reyes sent him pictures of a fire in the kitchen, according to court papers. He called again for help and that's when firefighters responded to the fire. She was later charged with arson.