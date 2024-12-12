San Antonio Police Officer Dies After Accidentally Shooting Himself While Arriving for Training

A San Antonio Police Department officer died after he was accidentally shot by his own pistol on Tuesday morning in what police are calling a tragic accident.

The shooting took place at around 9:30 a.m. in the 1600 block of Fitch Street near West Southcross Boulevard at the Columbia Heights Elementary School building, which has been closed for a year.



Officer Shot Himself While Gathering His Belongings Before Going for State-Mandated Training

SAPD Chief William McManus, who gave remarks at the scene, said Officer William Kasberg was arriving for state-mandated training at the school. He was reportedly gathering his belongings to take inside when his pistol went off accidentally.

Another officer who was also arriving found Kasberg lying beside his pickup truck. He was transported to University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

The training taking place was called Advanced Law Enforcement Rapid Response Training (ALERRT) and is required by the State of Texas.

'He Was a Good Officer'

McManus remembered Kasberg fondly as a well-respected officer. He had been with the San Antonio Police Department for 30 years and nearing retirement.

"He was a good officer, always up, always joking. He never seemed to have a care in the world, and then this happened," McManus said. "This is a sad day for SAPD."

Kasberg, who was set to retired, has been recognized for his work with San Antonio Police Department's DWI Unit. He had also been honored by organizations like Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD).