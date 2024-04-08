San Antonio Man's Dying Words Leads to Arrest of His Best Friend for His Murder

An 18-year-old man is accused of gunning down a "lifelong" friend after meeting with him to buy shoes, according to Texas officials.

In a press release posted on Facebook, the Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar said Deputies responded to a call about a shooting at roughly 1 a.m. April 6 at a home on San Antonio's south side, and arrived to find a man with multiple gunshot wounds to the upper body.

Victim Identified Lifelong Friend as the Killer

He was badly injured and would soon be pronounced dead at an area hospital, but he spoke to a deputy at the scene and named the person who he said shot him, Salazar said.

His dying words led to the arrest of Daniel Hernandez, who police say met the victim at his home in order to try on and possibly buy a pair of shoes from him. Sheriff Salazar said Hernandez shot the victim with a Draco AK-47.

Hernandez, Victim were 'Tight,' Shared Each Other's GPS Locations on Their Phones

Investigators are still trying to determine what may have motivated Hernandez to kill the man. Salazar said Hernandez and the victim had known each other since they were very young and were friends.

"These guys were so tight that they used to share each other's GPS (locations) on their phones," Salazar said. "It's kind of a mystery at this point what would drive this young man to kill what was probably one of his best friends, lifelong, in cold blood like that."

He initially told deputies that he killed his friend in self-defense, but investigators say there's no evidence to support that, according to Salazar. Hernandez was taken into custody on a charge of murder. His bond is set at $150,000, jail records show.