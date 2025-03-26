San Antonio Man Who Killed Girlfriend After She Told Him She Wouldn't Have His Baby, Learns His Fate

A 25-year-old San Antonio man will spend decades behind bars for killing his 22-year-old girlfriend, fatally shooting her because she told him she would not have his baby.

Bexar County District Judge Christine Del Prado on Monday ordered Adam Byrd to serve 40 years in a state correctional facility for the 2023 slaying of Jade Alvarez, according to court records.

Byrd formally pleaded guilty no contest to one count of murder, two counts of aggravated robbery, and an additional count of possession of a controlled substance. He was also sentenced to 15 years for each of the robbery charges, but the sentences will run concurrently, meaning at the same time.

Officers with the San Antonio Police Department responded at about 6:30 a.m. on April 6 to a reported shooting at an area located in the 1000 block of Capitol Avenue. An officer who was patrolling the streets in the area reportedly discovered an adult female — later identified as Alvarez — lying unresponsive in the street.

She had apparently sustained several gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead at the scene. Investigators were able to track down a female witness who reportedly said that she had been with Alvarez the night before the shooting and confirmed that Alvarez had been in a relationship with Byrd.

The witness further informed police that on the eve of the shooting, Alvarez had borrowed the witness' cellphone to speak with Byrd. Byrd then asked the witness to drop Alvarez off at the Capitol Avenue location between 10:30 p.m. and 11 p.m., which the witness did.

Investigators say they then learned that Byrd was the subject of an active warrant on two counts of aggravated robbery that allegedly took place in Bexar County on April 1, 2023.

SAPD officers on April 12, 2023, located Byrd and took him into custody on the aggravated robbery warrant. During a subsequent interview with detectives, police said that Byrd confessed to both the aggravated robbery and to shooting and killing Alvarez, telling detectives that he used the same firearm in both crimes.

In describing what transpired, Byrd allegedly told detectives that he met with Alvarez at the Capitol Avenue location and the two got into a heated argument.

Byrd reportedly said they were arguing because he told Alvarez that he wanted to have a baby with her, but she responded by saying she did not want to have a child with him, according to an affidavit. Shortly after she revealed her feelings, Byrd shot her several times and then fled the scene.