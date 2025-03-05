San Antonio Man Who Killed Ex-Wife After She Met Someone New, Sentenced

A Bexar County man who stabbed his ex-wife in December 2023 has been sentenced to 45 years in prison as part of a plea deal.

Martin Garcia stabbed his ex-wife Teresa Garcia 95 timesin a jealous rage when he found out that she had met someone new.



Martin and Teresa were Divorced but Staying Together Due to Financial Challenges

Court documents allege that on Dec. 5, 2023, Martin fatally stabbed Teresa multiple times in the living room of their home. Teresa Garcia and Martin Garcia were divorced at the time of her murder, but financial challenges forced them to continue living in the same home.

Upon hearing of Teresa's plans to move out of the home and move on with her life, Martin violently attacked her. He said he lost control and couldn't remember what he did. Following the incident, Garcia visited a neighbor's house nearby, where he confessed to the murder.

'If I Can't Have Her, Nobody Can'

The 66-year-old victim's sons described their mother as a loving parent and friend who struggled to escape an abusive situation. "She did not know how to escape," one of Teresa's sons said. "He [Martin] would say things like, 'If I can't have her, nobody can.'"

During the hearing, Martin Garcia said, "I loved her very much. She was the only one I loved. I did what I did, but I loved her."

"I believe this conviction provides a measure of justice for Terry's friends and family," Bexar County District Attorney Joe Gonzales said. "While justice may never fully ease the pain of losing a loved one, today's verdict is a reminder that accountability exists, and violence will never overshadow the value of life."