San Antonio Man Shoots Ex-Girlfriend After She Tells Him They 'Need to Go Their Separate Ways'

A San Antonio man shot his former lover four times, striking her in the groin, hip, abdomen and back as she was running away from him moments after telling the man they needed to "go their separate ways," according to police.

Isaac Rivas, 26, is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon for the late-night shooting Wednesday, which left his 26-year-old ex-girlfriend hospitalized with life-threatening injuries over the weekend, as reported by local CBS affiliate KENS. The woman's identity has not been released and her condition was unknown as on Monday.

Rivas and the Victim were Still Friends, Continued Meeting After Ending Their Relationship



Rivas' arrest affidavit, which was obtained by KENS and local ABC affiliate KSAT, accuses him of shooting his ex after she told him it was "now time to go their separate ways" following a dinner meetup at a Chili's Grill & Bar. The two of them had been meeting up regularly as friends at least once a week for the past few weeks after choosing to end their relationship together, police allege.

The two of them met up and ate at the Chili's before she allegedly delivered the news that they needed to end their night and stop seeing each other. The female victim was driving Rivas in her truck and asked him where he wanted to be dropped off, which set him off.

'It's Going to Get F---ing Ugly,' Rivas Said Before Chasing the Victim Down and Shooting Her

"It's going to get f—ing ugly if you don't take me where you're going," Rivas allegedly said to the woman, according to his affidavit. Fearing for her safety, police say the victim pulled into the Nite Owlz Bar located at 1843 Rigsby and darted inside.

Rivas allegedly followed her and demanded that she get back in her vehicle, prompting the woman to brandish a bottle of pepper spray, which ended up malfunctioning. Rivas allegedly asked her if "she was going to do something about it" — meaning the situation and his demands to return to the truck — to which she said no and apologized.

After exiting the Nite Owlz Bar and heading back to her vehicle, the woman tried to quickly run away from Rivas with her back turned toward him. He allegedly opened fire and shot at her 11 times, striking her with at least four rounds.

Rivas attempted to flee the scene afterward but was later caught by police with his mother, who drove to the location and allegedly picked him up. He was booked at the Bexar County Jail on Friday and is expected to appear in court this week.