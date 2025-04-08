San Antonio Man Fatally Shoots Ex-Girlfriend After Seeing Her Hugging Another Man at Bar

An Alamo man is being held without bond on a murder charge after police say he shot a woman to death at an Alamo bar over the weekend in a jealous fit of rage.

Alamo Municipal Judge Celia Garcia denied bond for Jorge Enrique Saldana-Gonzalez, 43, during his initial appearance on Sunday, April 6.

Gonzalez, Hidalgo County employee, is charged with one count of first-degree murder for allegedly fatally shooting a former romantic partner outside a bar named Sandra's, located in the Rio Grande Valley city of Alamo.

Victim was Shot by Gonzalez After He Saw Her Hug Another Man Inside Bar

According to a news release, officers responded to reports of an unresponsive female outside the bar at approximately 10:55 p.m. on Saturday, April 5. "Upon arrival, officers discovered the victim with visible injuries and blood on her torso. A closer examination revealed two gunshot wounds to the upper chest area," the news release states.

Gonzalez is accused of shooting the victim, identified in a probable cause affidavit obtained by MySA as Ana Maria Davila, after seeing her hug another man inside the bar.

One of the bullets struck Davila "on the chest to the heart and the second was center mass," the affidavit reads. Video surveillance recovered by investigators appears to show Gonzalez and Davila walking out of the bar together just before the shooting, according to the affidavit.

Gonzalez Said He Shot Davila Because He was 'Upset' Seeing Him Hug Another Man, Thought They Were Fixing Their Relationship

Afterward, Gonzalez fled the scene in a Ford F-150 pickup, witnesses told police.

Alamo police alerted Texas DPS troopers, who tracked the vehicle to his home in a rural area along Texas 107 east of Edinburg. DPS troopers arrested Gonzalez without incident and transported him to Alamo for interrogation by investigators there.

During questioning, Gonzalez stated that he had seen Davila hugging another man and "felt hurt and angry" and asked her to speak with him outside the bar. "The Defendant stated that he was upset because he thought they were fixing the relationship and they both began to argue," the affidavit reads.

After fleeing the scene, Gonzalez allegedly "threw the gun somewhere" on his way back to his home. He allegedly told investigators he didn't know what kind of gun it was, but that it was black. Alamo police confirmed to MySA that Gonzalez worked as an employee for Hidalgo County Precinct 4, but it remains unclear what his role or current employment status there is.