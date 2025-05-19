San Antonio 'Illegal' Arrested for Sexually Assaulting Minor He Met Online, Getting Victim Pregnant Twice

A 32-year-old man living in the country illegally has been arrested for sexually assaulting a child, impregnating the victim twice, according to authorities.

According to arrest warrants obtained by KENS5, Luis Adalberto Veliz-Lopez is now facing four counts of sexual assault of a child.

Veliz-Lopez Met the Victim Through Instagram, Told Her 'Age is Just a Number'

Police arrested Veliz-Lopez, after a woman reportedly told officers about the sexual assaults that began when she was just 14. According to the arrest warrants, the victim met Veliz-Lopez through Instagram when he was 22 and she was just 13.

Police say the victim asked Veliz-Lopez if he was okay with having a relationship with her because of her age. The warrant says Veliz-Lopez responded: "Age is just a number."

Veliz-Lopez and the Victim Roleplayed as Uncle and Niece

Shortly after turning 14, the victim says they began a sexual relationship, where Veliz-Lopez would pretend to be the victim's uncle and sign her out of school. Veliz-Lopez would allegedly take her to his home where the two would have sex.

Police say the victim had a baby, when she was 16, too young to consent. Then police says she got pregnant again, while she was still 16.

Veliz-Lopez Sent Victim Screenshots of Photos, Videos of Their Sexual Encounters During Custody Dispute of the Children

Officers say Veliz-Lopez took photos and video of the sexual encounters and sent the victim screenshots during a custody dispute.

The victim claims Veliz-Lopez threatened to release the photos and video and also threatened to kill or hurt her. She also claims Veliz-Lopez threatened to take the kids to Canada or his native Guatemala. Veliz-Lopez is currently in the Bexar County Jail, with an immigration hold, for entering the country illegally.