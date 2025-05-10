San Antonio Cafeteria Worker Arrested After She was Caught Having Sexual Intercourse with Student in Kitchen Closet

A cafeteria worker at East Central Independent School District is accused of having sexual intercourse twice with a high school student on campus

Jenna Michelle Woodworth, 30, was arrested Thursday and charged with improper relationship between a teacher and a student, a second-degree felony, as reported by the San Antonio Express-News.

Victim Told Cops He Had Sex with Woodworth in Kitchen Closet Twice This Week

According to a police affidavit obtained by the outlet, the East Central ISD police department was informed about a possible incident between an employee and a student on Wednesday.

When officers interviewed the alleged victim, the East Central High School senior reportedly said he had sex with Woodworth in a cafeteria closet two times this week.

On both occasions, the student claimed Woodworth picked him up from the East Central High School stadium parking lot in a district vehicle and transported him across campus to the Learning Academy cafeteria, where she brought him inside through the employee-only entrance.

He said Woodworth took him to a closet in the kitchen to have sexual intercourse when she "was done with her morning duties," according to the affidavit.

Woodworth Would Get Upset If Student Didn't 'Speak to Her or Acknowledge Her'

The teenager said he had been communicating with Woodworth since he was a freshman at the school and that "she would get upset with me if I did not speak to her or acknowledge her when I was around," the affidavit says.

Woodworth, who had worked in East Central ISD's child nutrition department since Oct. 2021, reportedly admitted to having sex with the student on campus in an interview with human resources officials. The district said she was immediately removed from campus and terminated.

According to the affidavit, staff found a photo of the victim while cleaning out Woodworth's work-issued locker.

East Central ISD Sent Email to Parents

In an email sent to parents, East Central ISD said the victim's family was immediately informed and has remained actively engaged in the ongoing criminal investigation. The district also said it notified Child Protective Services and is "advocating to the District Attorney's Office for charges to be pursued."

"Any inappropriate relationship between a staff member and a student violates the trust placed in our employees and is wholly unacceptable," the district said. "We want our community to know that we are taking this matter very seriously and have acted swiftly at every step to protect our students and uphold the integrity of our schools."

Woodworth was booked into Bexar County jail on Friday and released later in the day on a $50,000 bond, according to county records.