A Samsung subsidiary named STAR Labs has been developing what is called 'Neon,' which is an artificial human project. As per the reports, the South Korean company is working on a realistic human avatar that will have a multipurpose use.

Recently a tweet which included some leaked videos which almost verified that the company is working on this mysterious project which is expected to be unveiled at CES 2020 this week.

Samsung's Neon project

As per the official details, no one had a clear idea about what exactly Neon is. But the lead of Neon, computer-human interaction researcher Pranav Mistry posted two images, side-by-side apparently to show one of the project's avatars.

Mistry said the company's "Core R3" technology is now allowed to autonomously create new expressions, new movements, new dialogue and completely different from the originally captured data. In a Tweet, Mistry wrote, "ready to demo CORE R3. It can now autonomously create new expressions, new movements, new dialogue (even in Hindi), completely different from the originally captured data."

Samsung project facts

A video, which was posted on Reddit on Neon's home page has revealed the fact that this creation looks more human than just a technologically modified avatar. But thoes videos had to be taken down. It should be noted that these technological creations look extremely lifelike. Here is another YouTube video which will clarify your doubts.

Mystery of digital humans

As reported by Livemint earlier, Mistry had stated that he believes that during the 2020s, artificial humans will become a major technological revolution. "Movies are full of examples where AI is brought into our world. In Blade Runner 2049, Officer K develops a relationship with his AI hologram companion, Joi. While films may disrupt our sense of reality, 'virtual humans' or 'digital humans' will be reality," he insisted.

He also mentioned that such technologically created human avatars can become a part of our daily life that will include virtual news anchor, virtual receptionist, or even an AI-generated film star. However, what Samsung's Neon will provide will finally be revealed at CES 2020 on January 7, 2020.

The future of artificial intelligence and robots

A professor at Stanford University, Dr Adrienne Mayor, in her new book 'Gods and Robots' has revealed that ancient Greek mythology had predicted the rise of several modern technologies including artificial intelligent robots. While the usage of AI is growing tremendously, billionaire tech entrepreneur and philanthropist, Elon Musk, once stated: "Mark my words, AI is far more dangerous than nukes."

Earlier another research conducted by Cardiff University and the Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) experts found that AI robots could show discrimination based on sex and race. The researchers also found that the concept of prejudice is not solely human-specific and machines could also learn this trait from each other.