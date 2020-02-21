Samsung is aggressively shifting its marketing strategies to gain back its reign in the smartphone market. The South Korean company has recently launched its 2020 flagship series S20 alongside its next-gen foldable smartphone Z Flip. And soon it started offering both the series in the market, they reduced the price of Galaxy Note 10 and Note 10+ devices.

With the announcement, the Galaxy Note 10 256 GB edition which was earlier available for $1,298, would now be available at $1,298. The Galaxy Note 10+ which comes handy in 256 GB and 512 GB would also now available with a $100 slashed price. After the discount, the Galaxy Note 10+ 256 GB edition would come handy at a discounted rate of $1498. The 512 GB version of Note 10+ retained its price tag same at $1,898.

Where to buy?

All the devices can be purchased via Singtel, Courts, Have Norman, Challenger, M1, KrishShop, Lazada, and Gain City. However, all of these smartphones are available at a cheaper rate in the US. If you are often travelling to the country or arrange via a shipment service, you can grab the same device for almost half the price.

For instance, the Galaxy Note 10+ 256 GB is now available in the US at $699. Samsung would also offer a pair of AKG N700NC M2 noise-cancelling wireless earphone for free. The Galaxy Note 10+ comes with an HDR-10+ compliant display measured at 6.3-inch and offers 1080x2280 pixels resolution at 401 PPI pixel density. The smartphone comes powered by a home-made Exynos 9825 or Snapdragon 855 SoC paired with 8 GB RAM and UFS 3.0 storage.

Triple camera setup

The Note 10+ comes with triple-camera setup featuring an 12 MP, f/1.5-2.4, 27mm (wide), 1/2.55", 1.4µm, Dual Pixel PDAF, OIS sensor, an 12 MP f/2.1, 52mm (telephoto), 1/3.6", 1.0µm, PDAF, OIS, 2x optical zoom, and an 16 MP, f/2.2, 12mm (ultrawide), 1/3.1", 1.0µm sensor. The device also packs an 10 MP f/2.2 26mm selfie camera and a non-removable 3500 mAh battery.