Samsung unveiled a bunch of new products and appliances at this year's Consumer Electronics Show (CES), from next-generation TVs and artificial humans to a spherical robot named Ballie that has won the hearts of many. However, it seems like the South Korean tech giant has more interesting offerings to add to its line-up this year.

AirDresser – A wardrobe that cleans clothes without a wash

On Monday, Samsung introduced the AirDresser, which, as the name suggests is a dresser for your clothes but comes equipped with features that expand its capabilities beyond simple storage. The AirDresser, which was first announced in September last year, resembles a tall, narrow refrigerator and uses a combination of air and steam to refresh and clean your clothes without throwing them into the washing machine for a spin.

How does it work?

The appliance sanitizes your shirts, trousers, sweaters or delicates using what Samsung is calling Jet Air and Air Hangers, which shake and blow air at the clothes to get rid of any dust stuck on them. Then, the JetSteam technology takes over and eliminates viruses, bacteria, house mites, allergens and other harmful agents.

Then the Deodorizing Filter plays its part, which comprises of breaking down odour-causing particles from things like sweat, smoke, and food items. The self-cleaning process culminates by dehumidifying and sanitizing the AirDresser itself. It's all detergent-free, too, and can also serve as a dehumidifier for the room.

Moreover, the AirDresser can also dry your clothes with Heatpump Drying, which dries clothing at low temperatures in order to prevent shrinking. It also takes care of wrinkles and the usage of the appliance is not limited to clothes: you can use it for non-clothing items as well like soft toys, rugs etc. The smart dresser also comes with AI capabilities that learns what clothes you own and suggests the best way to clean them.

AirDresser Vs Traditional Laundry

Samsung is promoting the product that its magic cleaning wardrobe is actually more efficient than traditional laundry. The company argues that running a washer and dryer just for a couple of clothing items is overkill and dry cleaning is not only expensive but your clothes also have to bear the brunt of harsh chemicals during the cleaning process. This can reduce the lifespan of clothes and also cause damage to delicate fabrics.