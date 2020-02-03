Samsung's upcoming foldable clamshell smartphone Galaxy Z Flip is turning out to be one of the most interesting smartphones of this year. The phone is expected to be unveiled on February 11 at a Samsung Unpacked event alongside the Galaxy S20 flagship series.

The Galaxy Z Flip has been among the most leaked smartphones so far and we've already seen some renders and live images of the device and now we get to see the first hands-on video of the device.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip hands-on video

Leaker Ben Geskin has posted a short video clip on his Twitter account showing the purported Samsung Galaxy Z Flip in action.

The 19-second clip shows the Galaxy Z Flip in a dazzling purple paint job being flipped open and then closed and that's about it. We've seen the purple colorway in leaked photos and renders already and the video shows an unusually tall foldable screen with a punch hole front camera and thick but equal bezels on all four sides of the phone. The tall screen does look like a 6.7-inch AMOLED display with a 21:9 or 22:9 aspect ratio as suggested by multiple leaks.

There is a dual camera setup at the rear and a tiny secondary OLED display which displays the time and date along with the battery percentage but it doesn't seem like it can display colors.

Improved hinge and no creases

From the video we can deduce that the hinge mechanism surely has been improved, as the phone seems to open and close with utmost ease. There's also no visible wrinkle or crease at the point where the phone folds.

Also, the bezels around the sides of the screen look like a thick trim which could be there to protect the two halves of the screen from resting on each other, thereby protecting the screen from getting scratches or dents which could occur due to some impurities stuck between the two halves when the phone is closed.

However, we still cannot tell whether the phone uses the rumored Ultra Thin Glass which Samsung reportedly got patented recently.

Gakaxy Z Flip spotted on Geekbench

It looks like Samsung is already doing some final testing on the phone's performance before the official launch as the Galaxy Z Flip was recently spotted on Geekbench 5. The phone has also been spotted at Chinese certification body 3C and India's BIS which suggests that the phone will launch in China and India as well.

The Geekbench listing confirms the rumor of the Galaxy Z Flip being powered by the Snapdragon 855+ chipset coupled with 8 gigs of RAM. The phone is also seen running Android 10 OS which will have a layer of Samsung's ONE UI 2.0 on top. For the record, the Galaxy Z Flip scored 618 in the single-core test of Geekbench 5 and 2433 in the multi-core test.

The Galaxy Z Flip is said to go on sale on Valentine's Day (February 14) and will be priced $1,400 in the US.