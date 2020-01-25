Until now we have been flooded with leaks pertaining to Samsung's upcoming Galaxy S20 flagship smartphones. The leaks have almost confirmed everything right from the screen size to the camera setups on the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20 Plus and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. We also know that Samsung will officially launch its Galaxy S20 flagship smartphone series on February 11. As we near the special Unpacked event, we can see the official leaked renders of the Galaxy S20 series in all the colors it would be available in.

Galaxy S20 series leaked in all colors

A recent leak courtesy of Twitter leaker Ishan Agarwal and 91Mobiles, revealed official looking renders of all three Galaxy S20 variants in shades of blue and grey which will apparently be called cloud blue and cosmic grey. The leaker revealed the Galaxy S20 in cloud blue and the Galaxy S20 Plus in cosmic blue. The Galaxy S20 Ultra was leaked in cosmic grey and a cosmic black variation. All three phones are said to come in cloud blue, cosmic grey and cosmic black options.

We have also heard of a certain pink option before and now a new set of official images have leaked online courtesy of leaker Roland Quandt from WinFuture, showing off the Galaxy S20 in the cloud pink. Check out the above images.

It's all about camera rectangles

As seen in the pictures and going by numerous past rumors, the Galaxy S20 series will have a punch hole display just like the Galaxy Note 10 upfront. But the backs of all three phones are quite different, employing Samsung's latest camera arrangement as seen on the recently launched Samsung phones such as the Galaxy S10 Lite and the Galaxy Note 10 Lite.

The standard Galaxy S20 which is shown in cloud blue and cloud pink is obviously the smaller of the three reportedly sporting a 6.2-inch display upfront. It is also the one with the smallest camera rectangles or the trio, housing a three camera setup consisting of 12MP primary, 64MP telephoto bandba 12MP ultra-wide shooters at the rear.

The camera setup is the same for the 6.7-inch Galaxy S20 Plus, but the camera rectangle is larger due to the presence of an additional ToF camera.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra looks to be in a different league altogether with a humongous camera rectangle which seems to take up almost a quarter of the phone's back, courtesy of a 100X Space Zoom lens that sits below the three cameras in a matte textured portion along with the 'SPACE ZOOM 100X' moniker.

The phones look good in all the colors and it's nice to see Samsung opt for subtle mono color schemes instead of gaudy ones.

Galaxy S20 official back cases

Images of the Galaxy S20 trio's official back cases have also been leaked and they are pretty much in line with the previously leaked renders, further consolidating the Galaxy S20 lineup's design language. While the new cases do not reveal anything new design-wise, some reports suggest the LED view cover will come with actual LEDs this time around.

A clear picture will emerge on February 11 when Samsung unpacks the Galaxy S20 series and we may also get to see the Galaxy Z Flip foldable smartphone.