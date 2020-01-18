Samsung's upcoming flagship leak continues just ahead of its much-anticipated launch. Slated to release on February 11 2020, all three Galaxy S20 specification has emerged through reputed tipsters. Days back, Max Winebach of XDA Developers had leaked the device images hinting the design, display and many more details about the upcoming device.

The latest leak hints some robust specification alongside gigantic cameras. Samsung seems to keep no stone unturned with its upcoming flagship series and the latest leak hints precisely the same. According to it, the camera-focused model from S20 series, S20 Ultra would come with a 40 MP selfie camera. The powerful selfie camera would fit on the top of a 6.9-inch Infinity-O Dynamic AMOLED display. The WQHD+ screen would offer 3200x1440 pixels resolution, have 20:9 aspect ratio and a refresh rate of 120Hz.

S20 Ultra would come available in two RAM models

The S20 Ultra would come available in two RAM models- 12 GB and 16 GB. Both the models would come handy in 128 GB, 256 GB and 512 GB inbuilt storage. All the devices would pack a Micro SD card slot capable of extending the storage up to 1TB extra and feature Exynos 990 SoC.

The smartphone will feature a 108 MP primary camera sensor coupled with 48 MP telephoto sensor, 12 MP ultra-wide sensor and a 12 MP ToF sensor. The powerful camera array would offer 10X optical zoom, 100X digital zoom and can record 8K videos at 30FPS. And as mentioned above, it would also pack a powerful 40 MP wide-angle camera to offer outstanding selfies.

S20 Ultra would house a 5000 mAh battery

Under the hood, the S20 Ultra would house a 5000 mAh battery with 45w fast-charging support, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging. It would measure at 167x76x8.8 mm, weigh 221g and come with IP68 ratings and AKG tuned Dolby Atmos stereo speakers.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G

The leak offered minute details about the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus 5G edition too. According to the leak, the Galaxy S20 Plus would pack a slightly smaller 6.7-inch display with all the features of S20 Ultra display. Deep inside, an Exynos 990 SoC would take control of all the tasks in association with 12 GB system RAM.

S20 Plus would feature a 12 MP primary sensor

The S20 Plus would feature a 12 MP primary sensor, 64 MP telephoto lens, 12 MP ultra-wide, a ToF camera and a 10 MP selfie camera. It would offer 3X optical zoom, 30X digital zoom and would also capable to record 8K videos at 30 frame-per-second.

On the battery segment, S20 Plus will come with a 4500 mAh with fast charging, wireless charging and reverse wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S20 5G

The base 5G model of Galaxy S20 will pack a comparatively smaller 6.2-inch Infinity-O display with an identical resolution, refresh rate but higher PPI count. This smartphone would also house an Exynos 990 SoC and have 12 GB RAM memory.

The S20 5G would also pack a 12 MP primary sensor, 64 MP telephoto sensor and a 12 MP ultra-wide sensor. It will offer 3X optical zoom, 30X digital zoom, 8K video recording and house a 10MP selfie camera. The smartphone would also come with a 4000 mAh battery.