Besides making top-notch flagships like Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Fold for the premium market, Samsung is focusing on the budget segment with a plethora of devices. In the year 2020, people will have a wide range to choose from.

The South Korean smartphone conglomerate is again the subject of rumours for its two upcoming smartphones called Galaxy A31 and Galaxy A41. Reading the model names, you can figure out that both the smartphones would come with somewhat less-powerful specifications and be available for little less than the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71.

Galaxy A31 would feature a 48 MP primary camera: Reports

The latest leak by GalaxyClub has thrown some light on both the device's camera and battery. According to the report, the Galaxy A31 would come with a primary camera module as compelling as its expensive sibling Galaxy A51. The Galaxy A31 would feature a 48 MP primary camera sensor paired with a 5 MP macro camera with f/2.4 aperture.

The Galaxy A41, in contrast, would also sport an identical 48-megapixel primary sensor and a 25 MP Selfie camera sensor. The primary camera is a step up from its predecessor Galaxy A40, which packs a 16 MP sensor.

Galaxy A31 would come with a 5000 mAh battery

The Galaxy A31 would come powered with a 5000 mAh battery and would offer a rated capacity of 4860 mAh. The Galaxy A30, in comparison, comes with a 4000 mAh battery.

There is no word on the release dates of any of these devices yet. But going by the device release trend of Samsung in 2019, we assume that both the A-series devices would follow its flagship S20 and Galaxy z Flip and might come into the market once the company launches the Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71.

The affordable A-series Samsung devices, Galaxy A51 and Galaxy A71, were showcased in CES 2020 and are expected to be rolled out in the market by March this year. Days before rumours swirled, Samsung has 5G editions of both the phones up in its sleeve.