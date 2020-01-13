There are plenty of predictions and rumors all over the internet regarding Samsung's next flagship smartphone. Some say it might be released as Galaxy S11, while a few think otherwise claiming the upcoming flagship series would come with a series name reading Galaxy S20. But it is all going to end with a highly trustable leak demolishing everything. The leak cites the look, design name and most importantly, the camera module of the upcoming Samsung flagship.

Just a month ahead of its official release, XDA-Developers has released three highly trustable CAD renders of the device, mentioning everything you are curious about.

One such image from the lot displays the boot screen of the device prompting the model name. It reads as Samsung Galaxy S20+ 5G confirming the series name of Samsung's highly-anticipated series. The image also hints at a bezel-less display with a punch-hole style camera on the top center. The noticeable thing about the infinity-O screen is it lacks the curved edges of its predecessor and looks quite like the Pixel series of devices. Samsung would use 2.5D glass instead of its own curved glass for the smartphone.

Another image, highlighting the rear side of the device, shows the upcoming Galaxy S20+ smartphone would come equipped with four cameras instead of three, available in many other existing flagship devices. The four cameras in the device are accompanied by an LED flash. In the rectangular-shaped module, there is another hole where probably an extra powerful microphone for the zoom-in feature would sit. The additional microphone is also supposed to enhance the overall audio quality of the device.

Noticing the design aspect of the device, we can see a volume rocker module alongside a power button on the right side. A significant thing about the Galaxy S20+ design is it skips the hardware button for Samsung's home-brewed AI assistant Bixby.

According to the report, Samsung would come up with a few more models, including an S20 Ultra model this year featuring an even more robust set of cameras. Rumors claim the Galaxy S20 Ultra would feature a 12MP 1.8μm primary image sensor besides dedicated lenses for macro, telephoto and ultra-wide photography.

The Galaxy S20 series is expected to come in different variants around the world. Samsung would come up with a Galaxy S20 4G edition, a Galaxy S20+ 4G alongside a Galaxy S20+ 5G model. The US edition of the Galaxy S20+ 5G edition is expected to pack Snapdragon 865 SoC. For the other versions, Samsung might prefer homemade Exynos 990 SoC for the same.