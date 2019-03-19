Samsung fans are already waiting for the release of the Galaxy Note X. While the company has yet to unveil the device, the Samsung smartphone is expected to have some great specs. Here's what we know about the Samsung Galaxy Note X.

According to MsPowerUser, the South Korean company is slated to launch the new device later this year. The previous smartphone in the series, Galaxy Note 9, is just six months old as the device was released in August 2018 when Samsung made the next announcement.

As for its specs, the Galaxy Note X is said to have a Exynos 9820/Snapdragon 855 processor. Along with this processor, the device will also have a built-in 12GB RAM.

In addition, the device is confirmed to have 1TB worth of storage. Galaxy Note X might also come with the 5G technology that's the next step for mobile data connection for smart devices. Since 5G is only available for a few countries at the moment, Samsung may also offer a 4G version of this worldwide.

The new device will have the four-camera technology, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S10 5G. In addition to the extra lens, this multi-camera technology allows its users to take better pictures as the lens can provide more depth to the photos it would take.

As for its release, the device is speculated to be revealed in the middle of the year, around July or August, similar to previous Galaxy Note devices. If it follows this pattern, the Galaxy Note X is expected to be shipped out internationally by the end of August.

Due to its improved specs and features, the Galaxy Note X will likely be priced at around $1,500 to $2,000, which is more expensive than the Galaxy Note 9's $1,499.

Aside from the Note X, Samsung is also entering the foldable display smartphone race. The company unveiled their Galaxy Fold earlier this year, but it has yet to release more details about the device.

We'll have to wait for more info about Samsung's new devices to see what more they have in store.

This article was first published in IBTimes US. Permission required for reproduction.