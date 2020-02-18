Post launching its 2020 flagship smartphone series S20 along with the foldable phone Z Flip, Samsung has purportedly started working on the successor to Galaxy Fold. The rumour mill hints the upcoming Fold 2 that is expected to provide improved experience, could be rolled out later this year.

According to rumours, the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 would come with an S-Pen stylus which is bundled in the Galaxy Note series of devices. The S-Pen might offer additional utilities of the more prominent foldable display. Samsung is also rumoured to feature an even more powerful camera in its next-generation Fold smartphone.

The Fold 2 might come with a comparatively larger Infinity-V cover display. Incidentally, the first generation Galaxy Fold smartphone packs a 4.6-inch display. The rumour is that the Galaxy Fold 2 would sport a 7.7-inch Infinity Flex QXGA display with 120Hz refresh rate.

One trusted tipster has claimed that the upcoming Galaxy Fold 2 might become the first commercially available smartphone with industry's first under-display camera. The camera is expected to be placed on the top counter to avoid any possibility of glitches for the display hinge.

Samsung might also feature a similar powerful range of camera modules found in the latest Galaxy S20 Plus smartphone. The Galaxy S20 Plus smartphone boasts a 12 MP ultra-wide camera, a 12 MP primary sensor, a 64 MP telephoto sensor and a ToF sensor to offer superior Augmented Reality feature. The camera module is capable of offering 3x hybrid optic zoom and a Space Zoom up to 30X.

On the specifications side, the Galaxy Fold 2 is expected to come with a secondary cover display measuring 6.4 inches Super AMOLED display with 1080p resolution. The device is expected to run on the latest Qualcomm SoC Snapdragon 865 coupled with 12 GB RAM. The smartphone is expected to come with 5G connectivity.