Samantha Humphrey: New York Teen Who Went Missing After Meeting Ex Found Dead in River by Fisherman

The body of a Schenectady, New York, teenager who went missing in November after meeting her ex has been pulled out of the Mohawk River.

A person fishing from a pier reportedly saw the body in the water on Wednesday afternoon and called the police. The teen's family confirmed to local media that it was the body of Samantha Humphrey.

Humphrey Went Missing on Nov. 25 After Meeting Ex-Boyfriend

The 14-year-old went missing on Nov. 25. She left home around 11 p.m. to meet with her ex-boyfriend, also 14, at Riverside Park â€“ the park that surrounds the river where she was found dead. The teenagers met at a spot along the river considered to be a popular teen hangout.

Humphrey was last seen on surveillance camera footage that was captured shortly before midnight on Nov. 25, the day after Thanksgiving last year, according to the Times Union, a newspaper in Albany, New York. The outlet said it is the last known evidence of the teen's whereabouts before she went missing.

The footage and the discovery of a jacket that matched the description of what she was last known to be wearing is a reason the search was centered on the Mohawk River, the newspaper said.

Autopsy Performed on Body, Family Suspects Foul Play

An autopsy was performed on the body on Thursday. However, police said they did not plan to release the results of the autopsy until at least Monday. They also said that they are not releasing any other information until the autopsy results are received from the Medical Examiner's Office.

Citing sources, NewsChannel 13 reported that the body was found in a shopping cart. However, police have not confirmed that report.

NBC Affiliate, WNYT's Dan Levy said he spoke to Humphrey's family and they suspect Samantha was murdered. ""Obviously she didn't tie herself up in a shopping cart and sink herself. It is almost certainly a homicide," the family told Levy, the journalist said in a tweet.