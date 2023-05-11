Sam Altman to Testify Before Congress as US Mulls Regulations for AI Chatbots

The US Congress has asked OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to before it even as countries around the world are setting in place regulations for the AI chatbot usage.

Altman will appear before a Senate panel next week as the U.S. Congress grapples with how best to regulate artificial intelligence as the technology becomes more powerful and widespread.

Altman will testify before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology & the Law on Tuesday, Reuters reported. He will speak about what laws might be needed to safeguard Americans as government and companies begin to use AI in everything from medicine to finance to surveilling workers.

It will be Altman's first testimony before Congress, the panel said in announcing the hearing.

Altman was part of a White House meeting on AI last week that discussed how to ensure regulatory safeguards. In response to a question about whether companies agree on regulations, Altman told reporters: "We're surprisingly on the same page on what needs to happen."

Another of the witnesses is Christina Montgomery, chief privacy officer at IBM.

"Artificial intelligence urgently needs rules and safeguards to address its immense promise and pitfalls," said Sen. Richard Blumenthal, chair of the panel. "This hearing begins our Subcommittee's work in overseeing and illuminating AI's advanced algorithms and powerful technology.

Last month, Chinese cyberspace regulators issued draft regulations for managing generative artificial intelligence in the wake of increasing popularity and booming investment in the segment following the buzz made by OpenAI's ChatGPT.

Also in April, Japan signaled wider adoption of ChatGPT. The development came in the backdrop of Japanese corporates integrating the game-changing AI tool into their work. Following a high-profile meeting between OpenAI chief executive Sam Altman and Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida, senior officials said Japan will approve the wider use of the chatbot if privacy and cybersecurity concerns are resolved.

Earlier, Italian authorities had temporarily banned the use of ChatGPT owing to concerns over data privacy issues.