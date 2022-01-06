Saitama Crypto Gets Listed on Coinsbit India Exchange, Zero Fees on Deposits, Withdrawals Upto January 15th

Saitama, the token that has grabbed the attention of many new cryptocurrency investors, is now available on the Coinsbit India exchange. The crypto token has been listed on Europe's largest award-winning platform, launched in 2017. "SAITAMA token listing on Coinsbit India. Dear users, we are glad to announce that SAITAMA token is now available on Coinsbit India," a tweet on Coinsbit official Twitter handle read.

Among the new altcoins like Shiba Inu, BabyDoge, Saitama have been turning heads in the crypto market. The year 2022 kicked off on a great note for the Saitama community as the crypto token's dramatic increase in both price and token holders proved to be unstoppable.

Earlier this week, Saitama's official tweet shared that the number of token holders surged over 300,000 and continues to spike. Moreover, Saitama Inu recently broke its market cap record as it grew beyond $4 billion.

Also, analysts presume that the price of the Saitama Inu coin as well as the number of token holders will increase following the launch of the SaitaMask app, which is most likely to take place on January 8, 2022.

While SaitaMask is available for 'Install' on both PlayStore and App Store, it is only a test version of the app. For safety, International Business Times (IBT) advises users not to download the test version of the app or store their money/crypto on the platform until the original version is launched.

Founded by an anonymous, Saitama is a community-driven token that aims to educate GenZ investors and make cryptocurrency safe and simple for usage. According to reports, the SaitaMask smart wallet is a certified platform allowing users to buy, sell their assets with ease, as it has passed an audit check from CertiK last month on December 29.

Zero Fees on Deposits and Withdrawals on Coinsbit exchange

Furthermore, crypto exchange Coinsbit India has recently announced benefits for investors and crypto enthusiasts as it slashed all withdrawal and deposit fees across all INR transactions on its trading platform up to January 15, 2022. This revolutionary step will undoubtedly attract plenty of new users to the exchange platform.

Meanwhile, Saitama at the time of publishing was trading at $0.00000006956 down by -13.11% (24-hour) with a market cap of $3,122,696,089. IBT advises crypto investors not to fall for any rumors and stay updated with the latest trends in the cryptocurrency market.