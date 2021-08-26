SafeMoon: Price Shoots up Days Before 'SafeMoon Wallet' Launch; Is this the Right time to Buy?

SafeMoon cryptocurrency is all set to launch its much awaited 'SafeMoon Wallet' on August 28, 2021, and investors are excited about the latest development that makes buying and selling the coin much easier and save largely on transaction fees.

The SafeMoon Wallet launch has been plastered on billboards across the United Kingdom across the Piccadilly Circus, attracting newer investors into its fold and several of them who've poured their money on the coin, clicked selfies sharing it on their respective social media handles.

The previous ways of buying SafeMoon involved tedious steps of using exchange swaps. The third-party applications took large fees and deductions up to 10% or more, burning a hole in the investors' pockets. SafeMoon Wallet comes as a relief and trust-worthy development.

SafeMoon Experience A Sudden Spike

As and when the news about SafeMoon Wallet made its way across the crypto sphere, the meme-currency experienced new interests and the price today shot up 16% and more and is expected to zoom further.

The day's chart shows a steady upward trajectory with minimal dips and has maintained a strong balance between $0.0000020 to $ 0.0000030. At the time of publishing, SafeMoon was trading at $ 0.0000024 and is up +15.76% in the days trade.

Is This The Right Time To Buy SafeMoon?

SafeMoon has been seeing a steady decline since close to two months now and has been trading in red. The coin has seen just a handful of days in green but was unable to pull and continue with the upward spring the next day and slipped to red.

The coin could cross the $0.0000030 mark before the SafeMoon Wallet launch and its real test begins thereon. The coin has a chance of rising 35% post the mark and reach a new weekly highs but could again fall into the critical levels after the wallet release as the hype would no longer pull it upwards.

Though the coin is available for dirt cheap and is now 90% lesser from its all time high, SafeMoon is still a riskier investment as the developers still have a long list to tick before they claim the coin is on the right track.