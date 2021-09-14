SafeMoon Launches 'Wallet' on Google Play Store, Receives 4.9 Star Ratings; iOS to be out Soon

SafeMoon launched its much awaited 'Safemoon Wallet' on Tuesday and delivered on it's most hyped promise. The team has achieved the feat within six months of the coin's inception in March 2021. The wallet had to be released on August 28 but faced ''technical issues'' before the launch.

SafeMoon Wallet is currently available for downloads at the Google Play Store for Android phones and would be out on the iOS Apple platform soon. However, an official date for the iOS release is not revealed by the team.

SafeMoon's official Twitter handle read, ''The #SAFEMOONWALLET is LIVE on Google Play!! Download now: #SAFEMOON #SAFEMOONARMY.'' Also, Thomas ''Papa'' Smith, CBO, tweeted along with the video of the download link ''One step closer to the moon.''

The Wallet saw 50,000 downloads in less than 24 hours of its release and received rave reviews on the Google Play Store with a whopping 4.9 star ratings. The wallet is user-friendly and easy to understand and navigate even for beginners in the crypto market.

However, the app faced a few technical glitches such as the price chart not loading among others but the team has fixed the minor issues.

As soon as the wallet was released, SafeMoon's price skyrocketed 25% in the days trade despite the crypto market crash due to Litecoin-Walmart fake news fiasco and regained its momentum.

The price of SafeMoon is expected to shoot up further as more investors would download the wallet and invest in the coin. However, SafeMoon's app read that investors would face a 10% fee if they transfer tokens from another third-party wallet but also gave out steps on how to avoid it.

''If you transfer SafeMoon into your SafeMoon wallet from another decentralized wallet, you will incur a 10% fee for doing so. To avoid this fee you can 'import' your wallet seed phrase to avoid this fee.''

''If other 3rd parties claim to not charge a fee then please always send a 'test transaction' first to mitigate any unforeseen issues with transferring,'' read the details in the wallet to help investors know about how to navigate from the third-party app deductions.

SafeMoon, at the time of publishing, was trading at $0.00000175 and is up +24.2% in the days trade.