Sacramento Man Charged Over Accidental Fatal Shooting of Another Man While Turkey Hunting

An 80-year-old man was arrested and charged with second degree murder after authorities responded to a fatal hunting incident in a State Wildlife area in Sutter County.

At around 9 a.m. Sunday morning, deputies with the Sutter County Sheriff's Office responded to the area of Becker Road and Gifford Road southeast of Knights Landing inside of a State Wildlife Area. The Sutter County Sheriff's Office says that they received a report of a hunting incident that had taken place.

Upon arrival at the scene, deputies located the body of a 65-year-old unidentified male. Authorities say that the male was found with a single gunshot wound and was pronounced deceased at the scene.

Detectives from the Sutter County Sheriff's Office responded to the scene and identified the suspect as 80-year-old John Lee of Sacramento. Lee was taken into custody without incident and was transported and booked into the Sutter County Jail for second degree murder and negligent discharge of a firearm.

The Sutter County Sheriff's Office says that it is currently turkey hunting season, and that both the victim and the suspect were hunting turkeys separately.