Sacramento Church Youth Group Leader Accused of Molesting Girls at School Where He Worked as a Counselor

An elementary school counselor is accused of sexually assaulting multiple students, and the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office believes he might have assaulted more children who have not yet come forward.

Wonyoung Kim, 35, faces eight counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old and two additional counts of lewd acts on a child under 14 years old by force, the sheriff's office said.

Police Started Investigating Kim Over 'Inappropriate Text Exchange' Between Him and a Minor

As reported by KCRA, law enforcement first began investigating Kim in September 2024 when the Roseville Police Department learned of an incident involving Kim — he was a youth group leader at the time — and a 15-year-old girl at Bayside Church in Roseville, the sheriff's office said.

A spokesperson with Bayside church told KCRA that the incident was "an awkward and inappropriate text exchange between Kim and a minor." Bayside said it notified the parents within 24 hours, filed a mandated reporter notification and police report, and removed him from his role of having contact with students."

"Prior to Wonyoung Kim becoming a volunteer small group leader at our church, we conducted a background check as we do with all student ministry volunteers," the statement read. "This did not reveal any concerns." Bayside is also asking church members to speak to their children if they might have had an inappropriate encounter with Kim.

Kim Accused of Molesting Girls on School Ground in His Office

A Sacramento County detective who spoke with KCRA's Michelle Bandur said the sheriff's office began investigating Kim again in January of this year when a student at Charles Peck Elementary School in Carmichael came forward reporting sexual abuse. After that child's parent spoke with another parent about it, two more sexual abuse survivors came forward.

All three girls from the Carmichael school were either age 9 or 10, the detective said. And that at least one incident happened a year ago. They girls told detectives the molestation took place on school grounds in Kim's office.

"Based on their descriptions, they would be either pulled out of class or they'd occur during like a lunch hour, and he would take them into the room to do the counseling session. And during that session is when they were sexually assaulted," said Det. Ed Axelsen. On Wednesday, the sheriff's office got an arrest warrant and took Kim into custody at his Roseville home.

Kim Described as 'Creepy' by Other Students Who Said He Always Commented on Their Appearance

Students who were not sexually assaulted by Kim called him "creepy," investigators said. "Several of the students had reported that he was commenting on their appearance, calling them beautiful or saying that they looked very beautiful. Some stuff along those lines that the kids kind of felt like, this is weird. He's weird," said Axelsen.

The sheriff's office believes there may be other survivors who have not yet come forward. Kim moved to Los Angeles and was employed at several schools in the area. Sacramento detectives are in contact with law enforcement there.

School District Releases Statement

The San Juan Unified School District released the following statement about Kim's arrest.

"Today, the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office released a statement about the arrest of a Charles Peck Elementary School counselor, Wonyoung Kim, on charges of inappropriate conduct with children." "Mr. Kim has worked at Charles Peck Elementary since August 2020 as a school counselor. He was placed on leave and has not been on campus since September of 2024." "School and district staff have assisted in law enforcement's investigation and will continue to do so. Families and community members with concerns or information about this ongoing investigation are asked to contact the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office at (916) 874-5115." "The safety and well-being of our students is always our top priority. Prior to beginning service, all employees are subject to a thorough background check and we investigate all reports of inappropriate behavior." "We are communicating with families at the school to encourage discussions with their students and inform them of supports available if their student experiences anxiety or concern due to this news." "Anyone with information is asked to call the sheriff's office at 916-874-5115. People can also call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers at 916-443-4357 and can leave an anonymous tip for a possible cash reward of up to $1,000."

Kim is ineligible for bail and has a court appearance at 3 p.m. Friday, jail records show