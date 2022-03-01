Sacramento Church Shooting: Father kills His Three Daughters, One Other Before Dying By Suicide in California

In a horrifying incident, a father has killed his three daughters, one other person and himself inside a church in Sacramento in California, local police said, according to reports. The shooter, whose identity has not yet been disclosed, died by suicide after the fatal shooting incident.

The shooting incident took place at approximately 5 p.m. local time in the main sanctuary area of the church, according to a spokesperson for the Sacramento County Sheriff's Office. The church shooting victims included three juveniles - all under the age of 15, the spokesperson said.

Moreover, a Sacramento sheriff said the father, who shot his three children at the church had a restraining order against him. The shooter was estranged from his wife. Officials said all of the victims died at the scene.

Investigators say the unfortunate incident happened during a supervised visit with the children, and their chaperone, the shooter's wife, who is the fourth victim. Reports suggest officials were informed by a church employee, who heard the gunshots and called 911.

CNN reported that there were other people in the Church in Sacramento at the time of the shooting, however no one was involved. Most of people present at the church were either employees or congregates. It is also unclear if there were any ongoing services or activities at the time when the children were shot by their father.

Expressing grief over the church shooting incident California Governor Gavin Newsom tweeted, "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families and their communities." Newsom said the shooting is "another senseless act of gun violence in America."

Past Shooting Incidents in California

This isn't the first shooting incident taking place in California or the United States. Recently, Rapper Snootie Wild was shot and killed in Houston following an argument with another driver after he accidentally backed his car into a ditch.

Last month, a gunman opened fire in a Greyhound bus killing a woman, 43, and injuring four others in northern California.

Another shooting incident took place in Northern New York in wherein a student, 21, died after being shot multiple times. The victim was rushed to Canton Potsdam Hospital, but succumbed to injuries.