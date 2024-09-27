Elon Musk Dating Giorgia Meloni? Wild Rumors Swirl on Social Media as Tesla Boss Denies Romantic Relationship with Italian Prime Minister

What's brewing between Elon Musk and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni? Musk has denied rumors of a romantic relationship with Meloni although social media users believe photos of the two suggest otherwise. The two have been spotted cozying up lately and photos suggest the relationship is more than just casual friendship.

The billionaire described Meloni as "even more beautiful inside than outside," while she has fondly referred to Musk as a "brilliant genius." Photos circulating on social media show Musk, 53, and the Italian PM, 47, looking into each other's eyes at the Global Citizen Awards in New York on Monday, where the Tesla founder presented her with the award.

The Eyes Have It

If the photos weren't enough to fuel speculation, Meloni had even asked Musk to present her with the award personally months earlier.

During the award ceremony, Musk praised Meloni, saying she is "someone who is even more beautiful inside than outside" and joked "that can't always be said about politicians".

He then affectionately described her as "authentic, honest, and thoughtful."

The Italian right-wing politician referred to the billionaire as a "precious genius."

Users flocked to X, previously known as Twitter, to speculate that the two might be more than just friends after photos from the awards night went viral.

One user wrote: "You can't have mELONI without ELON."

Another user wrote: "Find someone who looks at you the same way the Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni looks at Elon Musk."

And: "They would make a cute couple!"

However, Musk defended the pair on his social media platform and dismissed the dating rumors. He said: "I was there with my Mom. There is no romantic relationship whatsoever with PM Meloni."

Complicated Relationships

Meloni ended her long-term relationship with Andrea Giambruno in 2023 after his inappropriate and sexist off-air remarks were leaked, which included asking a female TV colleague for a foursome. The couple has an eight-year-old daughter together.

Musk has a complex marital history, having been married to author Justine Wilson, 52, and twice to British actress Talulah Riley, 39. He has also been in relationships with actress Amber Heard, 38, and singer Grimes, 36, with whom he has three children.

Musk and Meloni have met several times in the past and have maintained a friendly rapport as the Tesla executive continues to form connections with right-wing leaders.

However, there have been claims that their close friendship is linked to the Prime Minister's desire to strengthen her ties with Trump allies, especially after Musk endorsed the former president for the upcoming election.

In response, Meloni claimed that Musk's decision to introduce and present the award to her was made months earlier and had "nothing to do with the American election campaign".