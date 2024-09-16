Ryan Wesley Routh: Would-Be Trump Assassin Wrote Book Last Year Requesting Iran to Kill the Former President

Ryan Wesley Routh, the suspect identified in the possible assassination attempt at Donald Trump's Florida golf club, called on Iran to assassinate the former president in a self-published book last year. Routh admitted to regretting his decision to vote for Trump, whom he referred to as a "buffoon" in his book, 'In Ukraine's Unwinnable War.'

On Sunday, the former president was quickly moved to safety after several shots were fired near him while he was golfing at his club in West Palm Beach. Gunman Routh, 58, was arrested after a brief chase, following the first assassination attempt on the former president at a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, two months ago.

Routh Wanted to Eliminate Trump

"I must take part of the blame for the retarded child we elected for our next president that ended up being brainless, but I am man enough to say that I misjudged and made a terrible mistake and Iran I apologize," Routh wrote in his book berating the former president for abandoning the nuclear deal with Tehran.

"You are free to assassinate Trump as well as me for that error in judgment and the dismantling of the deal," he wrote.

The e-book is still available on Amazon for $2.99.

Routh, 58, was arrested on Sunday afternoon as authorities said that he was armed with an AK-47-style rifle while targeting the Republican presidential candidate at his West Palm Beach golf course.

Routh has a significant online presence and has been interviewed by various news outlets due to his efforts in recruiting foreign fighters from Afghanistan to join the war against Russia in Ukraine.

In his book, Routh expresses his views on the conflict in a disjointed narrative, recounting his arrival in Poland and subsequent journey to Ukraine's border. He set up a tent in Kyiv's Independence Square, planning to act as a volunteer coordinator, but later found out that police had dismantled it.

His book also outlines some of his personal political beliefs.

"I get so tired of people asking me if I am a Democrat or a Republican as I refuse to be put in a category and I must always answer independent and I think that most intelligence people judge every situation case by case and vote solely on the merit of the candidate and not about parties or groups," he writes.

The book features a photo of Routh alongside chef José Andrés, the founder of World Central Kitchen, who provided thousands of meals to those impacted by the war.

Manifesto for World Peace

The book is essentially a manifesto advocating for world peace, though it appears highly idealistic. For example, Routh expresses disappointment that borders continue to cause conflicts globally and criticizes Afghanistan's ruthless Taliban for refusing to act as a "legitimate, civilized organization and government."

The book is filled with graphic images of people executed by the Taliban.

Routh laments the hasty withdrawal from Afghanistan. "It is baffling that we could not have done an extremely slow draw down to establish the nation was stable," he writes.

"At bare minimum we should have built a wall around Kabul and sectioned off a part of Afghanistan that could be free and democratic and be able to defend itself and leave the balance to the barbarians and terrorist [sic] to kill one another as they wish. The world would be a better place if it were run by women," he says.

Hundreds of social media posts reveal how Routh's political views shifted dramatically between left and right. At various points, he voiced support for democratic socialist Bernie Sanders and even Trump.